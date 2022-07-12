PRIVATE EQUITY FIRMS RALLYDAY PARTNERS AND PARKPOINT MERGE TO CREATE AN INDUSTRY LEADER SUPPORTING ENTREPRENEURS
After raising our second fund, we seized this catalytic moment...Parkpoint’s amazingly capable team with operational DNA, cultural strength, and passion...fits perfectly with Rallyday’s strategy.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rallyday Partners, LLC, ("Rallyday"), a Denver-based private equity investment firm, has announced and completed a merger with Portland, OR based private equity firm, The Parkpoint Company (“Parkpoint”). After raising its second $205 million fund in early 2022, this merger further establishes Rallyday as a destination for audacious founders seeking a capital partner capable of elevating industries and organizations to higher levels of possibility.
Founded by Keriann Murphy and Padraic McConville, Parkpoint is an emerging private equity firm with a focus on serving leadership teams of inspirational companies with a ‘long-term view, a helping hand, and a humble approach’.
As Rallyday Managing Partner, Ryan Heckman, explains, “After raising our second fund, we seized this catalytic moment to think big about the future. Parkpoint’s amazingly capable team with operational DNA, cultural strength, and passion to serve the needs of founders fits perfectly with Rallyday’s strategy.”
This merger will further Rallyday's calling to elevate the private equity industry with its ‘by founders for founders’ strategy. As part of this strategy, Rallyday provides four distinctive forms of capital support: (1) Financial Capital that funds transformational growth initiatives; (2) Experiential Capital that pairs former successful entrepreneurs that founded and led Rallyday with growth-minded entrepreneurs; (3) Creative Capital that reimagines bigger strategies for its portfolio companies; and, (4) Human Capital that unlocks the power of culture catalyzing extraordinary organizational and personal growth.
Keriann Murphy, co-founder of Parkpoint, further explains, “The combination of our two organizations will set a new standard in the private equity industry. All the founders of the merged Rallyday Partners organization, including Padraic and myself, have leadership experience inside high-growth companies and feel a great sense of purpose in serving founders and their teams. Our shared passion is to empower organizations to think bigger, go further, and take immense pride in transforming entire industries for the better.”
The founders of Parkpoint bring a wealth of experience as executive operators, consultants, and investors that further strengthens the talent base at Rallyday and its ability to serve a new standard of excellence to entrepreneurs:
Padraic McConville has 15 years of combined private equity and executive operating experience and over $10bn of completed transactions in the lower and middle markets. Prior to forming Parkpoint, he was previously an EVP at KinderCare Education and an SVP at Partners Group, where he managed the firm’s San Francisco direct equity team.
Keriann Murphy has 15 years of combined private equity, consulting, and executive operating experience. Prior to Parkpoint, she was the VP of People and member of the executive leadership team at HEAVY.AI, an enterprise data analytics software company. She was a management consultant and leader of learning & development programs at Bain & Company for five years after a four-year career in Partners Group’s client solutions group based in their New York office.
Rallyday’s strategic advisor, Pacenote Capital, introduced the two firms to one another in early 2022 after identifying a common vision to build a different kind of private equity organization built entirely around the unique needs of entrepreneurs and their teams. As Pacenote Managing Partner, Sam Cannon, says, “These two organizations finish each other’s sentences and all of us at Pacenote are excited to see the magic that is created by this powerful merger.”
The merger will retain the Rallyday Partners name and all Parkpoint employees will be relocating to Rallyday’s Denver, CO office from their current headquarters in Portland, OR.
About Rallyday Partners
Rallyday Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm founded by former entrepreneurs. The firm is focused on investing alongside founders in lower-middle market companies with compelling secular trends, disruptive, scalable business models, and audacious leadership. For more information, please visit rallydaypartners.com.
About Parkpoint
The Parkpoint Company is a lower-middle market private equity investor focused on serving companies with a management first philosophy. The firm seeks to seeks to invest in differentiated companies and drive growth alongside management with a shared strategy & commitment to execution. For more information, please visit parkpointcompany.com.
