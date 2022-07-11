Submit Release
News Search

There were 863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,775 in the last 365 days.

Over-the-counter leftover licenses on sale this week

First come, first-serve leftover licenses will go on sale at 8 a.m. July 13 

7/11/2022 8:19:11 PM

Cheyenne - First come, first-serve leftover licenses will go on sale at 8 a.m. July 13 on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website, regional offices and the Headquarters office. The licenses represent the remaining elk and deer licenses following the leftover draw.

“Leftover license availability changes each year based on what hunters applied for and received in the initial draw. Sometimes there are a lot of licenses — sometimes there are not very many,” said Jennifer Doering, license section manager.

Hunters buying over-the-counter leftover licenses are encouraged to pay close attention to the area and license type.

“The majority of these licenses are in difficult-to-access areas on public land. We encourage hunters to seek permission to hunt prior to purchasing an over-the-counter license” Doering said. 

The leftover license availability list is posted on the Game and Fish website. 

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

You just read:

Over-the-counter leftover licenses on sale this week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.