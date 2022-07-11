Senator Denny Hoskins Reminds Nonprofit Groups of Deadline for Grant Applications

JEFFERSON CITY — Senator Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, reminds nonprofit organizations the deadline for submitting applications for Missouri Humanities major grants is Aug. 1. Civic, educational and cultural groups may apply for grants up to $10,000 to help finance humanities-based projects.

Missouri Humanities will consider grant requests to support interpretive exhibits, content-based web site enhancements, living history and museum theater presentations, teachers’ workshops, panel discussions and other projects that facilitate interaction between public audiences and humanities experts. Money may be used to fund honoraria and travel for speakers, instructional or interpretive supplies, equipment rental or acquisition, communications costs, printing and other expenses. Applicants must be Missouri based and projects must be located within the state. Missouri Humanities requires recipient organizations to provide matching funding.

“Local nonprofit groups, including schools, have an opportunity to provide educational and cultural programing for their communities with funding through Missouri Humanities,” Sen. Hoskins said. “I encourage any group who qualifies to look into the program and see if they might benefit.”

Missouri Humanities is one of 56 state and territorial humanities councils founded by Congress and receives funding through the National Endowment for the Humanities. More information about Missouri Humanities grants is available by calling 1-800-357-0909.