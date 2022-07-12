Labfront Selected for MassChallenge’s 2022 US Early-Stage Cohort

The U.S. Early-Stage program attracts top founders from around the world

Global technology startup Labfront joins more than 200 startups invited to participate in this year’s program.

BOSTON, MA, U.S.A., July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this week, Labfront was selected to participate in MassChallenge’s 2022 U.S. Early Stage Accelerator program. Labfront was one of over 200 other startups chosen for this year’s accelerator. The cohort is comprised of entrepreneurs from across the globe who are answering the call to create sustainable change across 42 industries.

“Labfront is thrilled to be a part of this program and can’t wait to get started,“ said Labfront co-founder and CEO Chris Peng. “We’re looking forward to learning from MassChallenge’s network of industry experts.”

Boston-based Labfront is a global technology startup specializing in health data analytics. Through its software platform, Labfront enables researchers to utilize real-world data through wearable and IoT devices while automating the data collection workflow at the same time. Its built-in visualization and analytics engine helps researchers gain the power of the latest technologies, such as machine learning, without writing a single line of code. Since launching in 2021, Labfront has already been used by more than 50 top academic institutions, including Stanford, Harvard, and MIT.

By participating in this accelerator, Labfront will receive unrivaled access to a global network of partners, experts, and mentors; residency options; market access opportunities; and more to bolster their efforts to fix healthcare for zero cost and zero equity.



About Labfront

Labfront is a global startup specializing in health data analytics. It is currently disrupting academic health research through its code-free digital biomarker collection and analytics platform. With the recent explosion of sensors in the scientific community, Labfront is helping health researchers process the overwhelming amount of complex data and transition to the data-rich future.

For more information, visit labfront.com.



About MassChallenge

MassChallenge is the global network for innovators. Headquartered in the United States with eight locations worldwide, it is the non-profit's mission to help bold entrepreneurs disrupt the status quo and create sustainable change. Since launching in 2009, MassChallenge has run programs in 18 countries, supported more than 3,000 startups from around the world, and awarded over $17M in equity-free cash and prizes. Learn more about MassChallenge at masschallenge.org.