Dr. Stanton Lebouitz Continues his 48-Year Career with Dermatology Partners

Dr. Stanton Lebouitz of York and Hanover, PA joins his practices with Dermatology Partners

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dermatology Partners is proud to announce its partnership with Dr. Stanton S. Lebouitz of York, PA. Dr. Lebouitz is a board-certified dermatologist, who has built two successful dermatology practices in York and Hanover, PA. Over his 48 year career, Dr. Lebouitz has prioritized exceptional patient care, which is what attracted him to partner with Dermatology Partners. Joining Dermatology Partners will allow Dr. Lebouitz to put his focus on patient care, rather than on the business side of running a dermatology practice.

Dermatology Partners is a physician-led dermatology group with locations throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware. Its providers treat a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails and specialize in the detection and treatment of skin cancers, including Mohs surgery. The organization prides itself on its ability to offer patients immediate appointments so there is no need to wait weeks or months to receive care.

"After 48 years of running my own dermatology practice, deciding to partner with a group was no small decision. I spoke with several groups and ultimately decided that Dermatology Partners was the right choice for me and my team," said Dr. Lebouitz. "Their focus is on the patient care and the happiness and success of the providers and team. Those values align with how we run our offices in York and Hanover. I am happy to continue to serve my community with the continued support of Dermatology Partners."

As of July 1, 2022, Stanton S. Lebouitz, P.C. will transition to Dermatology Partners – York and Dermatology Partners - Hanover. Other than the name of the practice, patients will not notice many other changes. Dr. Lebouitz and Darcelle Wampler, CRNP, and their team will still be there to care for their patients each day. The practices will not change locations and will remain at 1936 Powder Mill Rd, York, PA 17402 and 250 Fame Ave #205, Hanover, PA 17331. Appointments can be scheduled by calling their office directly. To contact the York office, call (717) 741-0811 and to contact the Hanover office, call (717) 637-2401.

“We are thrilled to work with Dr. Lebouitz, who has been a pillar in the York and Hanover communities for decades,” said Andrew Frankel, COO of Dermatology Partners. “For a doctor as experienced and accomplished as Dr. Lebouitz to choose Dermatology Partners reinforces that we have a really special organization built on a strong vision and values.”

Dermatology Partners is the region’s fastest-growing dermatology practice with 27 offices in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Since 2012, Derm Partners has been dedicated to providing exceptional and leading-edge dermatology services to patients with its growing and talented team of medical practitioners. To find out more about Dermatology Partners, or to book an appointment at one of their convenient locations in PA or DE, visit www.dermpartners.com or call (888) 895-3376.