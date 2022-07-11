iVision Teams Up with Plus+ Consulting to Scale Microsoft Cloud and Cybersecurity Practices
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, iVision announced its acquisition of Plus+ Consulting, a digital transformation consultancy specializing in Microsoft Cloud and cybersecurity services.
Today’s IT climate presents a wide array of exciting emerging technologies that drive business value, and iVision is continuing to invest heavily in two: security and cloud. In August of 2021, iVision acquired Carve Systems to strengthen clients’ cybersecurity postures against the new age of threats. Today, iVision is thrilled to partner with Plus+ Consulting to ensure additional strengths in the Microsoft Cloud and cybersecurity services areas.
Based out of Pittsburgh, PA, and in its 23rd year of business, Plus+ Consulting is focused on Microsoft Cloud and cybersecurity services with clients looking to transform and secure their digital futures. As a Microsoft Gold-Certified Partner, Plus+ Consulting thoughtfully strategizes, assesses and designs high confidence implementations for clients. In addition to its expertise in Microsoft’s M365 and Azure Clouds, Plus+ Consulting has several years of experience and deep expertise in Microsoft’s Dynamics (CRM) Cloud.
iVision and Plus+ Consulting share parallel cultures that put clients, employees and the community first. Both the iVision team and Plus+ Consulting team have been recognized as “Best Places to Work” in their respective cities, and their complementary skills have paved the way for an outstanding partnership.
“Plus+ Consulting’s expertise and team are a tremendous addition to iVision. Their Microsoft and cybersecurity capabilities will strengthen our service capabilities for clients, and I’m excited to see our teams come together to better serve our clients, each other and our communities,” said David Degitz, CEO at iVision. “Our cultures and people have a lot of alignment, and we’ll be able to reach new heights together. Additionally, having previously lived in Pennsylvania and spent time in Pittsburgh, it’s a special city with wonderful people. Establishing a market presence in Pittsburgh is a major milestone for iVision.”
“As the IT industry continues to evolve, it’s crucial that Plus+ Consulting continues to evolve by capitalizing on opportunities to better serve our team and our clients. We have been considering growth opportunities for well over a year and coming together with iVision is a natural partnership. Teaming up with iVision, which has a larger services portfolio including an enterprise-level Managed Services business, expands our expertise and skillsets, all while maintaining our people-based company culture,” said Mark Husnick, CEO at Plus+ Consulting. “We’re thrilled with this next step with iVision for our people and for our clients, and I’m personally excited to play a role in this next chapter.”
“In having started Plus+ Consulting almost 23 years ago, this business is very personal to me,” said Steve Smith, Founder at Plus+ Consulting. “In having spent a lot of time with iVision in the strategic planning process for Plus+’s next phase of growth, it became clear that our cultures aligned well, and iVision’s broader services portfolio, depth of expertise, managed services business and leadership team would ensure that the Plus+ Consulting team and clients are extremely well positioned for additional growth opportunities for the future. This is a huge milestone for Plus+ and our clients, and I am very excited about this phase.”
About iVision
iVision is a technology solutions company with the purpose of earning clients for life by providing innovative solutions with exceptional customer service. iVision engineers success for its clients through objective recommendations, process and technology expertise, as well as best-of-breed guidance. The firm provides infrastructure and application solutions through consulting, managed services and product resale lines of businesses. iVision’s technology practices include: Cybersecurity, Cloud, Network, Data Center, Digital Workspace and IT Workflow. Learn more about our company at www.ivision.com.
About Plus+ Consulting
Plus+ Consulting is a digital transformation consultancy specializing in Microsoft cloud along with cybersecurity, strategy and staffing solutions suited to enterprise companies. Since 1999, our business strategists and technologists have brought extensive industry and IT experience to leaders in a wide range of industries to take advantage of cutting-edge technologies to improve their businesses. Plus+ is proud to be a perennial winner of the “Best Places to Work” in Pittsburgh, PA. Learn more at plusconsulting.com.
Mark Argyle
