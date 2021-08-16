iVision Acquires & Merges with Carve Systems to Strengthen Clients’ Cybersecurity Posture
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, iVision announced their acquisition and merger with Carve Systems.
Since 2004, iVision has been committed to delivering white-glove service to clients and setting them up for long-term success by leveraging IT to help solve business challenges. We're constantly looking for innovative ways to enhance our business and assist others with theirs to keep up with changes in technology, regulations and best practices.
Over the last 12 months, there have been an eye-opening number of cybersecurity attacks. To combat this growing issue, iVision has done our due diligence in finding a security partner to acquire and merge with to better serve our clients through enhanced cybersecurity capabilities. Throughout this process, we were fortunate to get introduced to Carve, and over the last several months, we’ve gotten to know each other well. Their security expertise, in addition to their cultural alignment with iVision, made it easy for us to bring them into a few clients as a partner. Since partnering with them, we’ve helped clients improve their security posture and we’ve received very positive feedback.
“We have been extremely impressed with Carve’s security expertise and their innovative approach to serving clients. As we learned more about their reputation, their culture, attention to detail and thoughtfulness when working with clients, this became a natural fit for both organizations,” said David Degitz, CEO of iVision. “We're focused on keeping the Carve brand with its unique and special cybersecurity services as a subsidiary brand of the iVision company and helping Carve grow as they continue to serve new and existing clients that demand world-class cybersecurity expertise and white glove service.”
"Carve was founded on the principle of putting businesses in the best position to succeed in the current cybersecurity climate,” said Mike Zusman, CEO of Carve Systems. “By teaming up with iVision and their vast portfolio of services, we’re able to ensure we serve our clients’ IT needs in every possible way. Our team is extremely excited about this combination.”
About iVision
iVision is a technology integration and management firm that is transforming how technology does business. iVision engineers success for its clients through objective recommendations, process and technology expertise, as well as best-of-breed guidance. The firm provides infrastructure and application solutions, and it is organized into six complementary practices: Cloud, Security, Network, Data Center, Digital Workspace and IT Workflow. Learn more about our company at www.ivision.com.
Follow iVision: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ivision
iVision Contact:
Mark Argyle
iVision
+1 (404) 483-0460
margyle@ivision.com
About Carve Systems
Carve Systems LLC was founded in 2011 to bring enterprise level information security, training and risk management services to organizations of any size and industry. Like most boutique security consulting shops, Carve has its roots in delivering high-end security consulting services to Fortune 500 organizations. Unlike most, Carve also complements its enterprise consulting offerings with services specifically tailored for mid-size companies. We believe that true security is found in the continual process of evaluation and improvement required to match the dynamic technology, business and threat landscape. We’ll advocate for security and challenge your thinking in a way that’s beneficial to your organization. Learn more at https://carvesystems.com/.
Follow Carve: https://www.linkedin.com/company/carve-systems/
