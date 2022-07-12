Wil-Ro Sales Up 15% in Q2 2022, Signs Three New Distributor Partners, Expands Footprint in Southeast
Wil-Ro Totals 28 Distributor Partners Across 16 States
Despite shared industry hurdles, we're experiencing momentum with Wil-Ro sales up 15% this quarter compared to Q1 2022, and June marked the largest volume of truck bodies delivered year-to-date.”GALLATIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wil-Ro, Inc., a leading truck body manufacturer based in Gallatin, Tenn., signed three new distributor partners in Q2 2022 and noted sales up 15 percent compared to the previous quarter. The company continues to focus on innovation and aggressive growth moving into the year's second half.
— Joshua J. Coster, President & Owner of Wil-Ro, Inc.
Three New Distributors / Dealer Partners – Q2 2022 include:
• A&G Diesel & Fleet Repair, Clarksville, TN
• Ace Truck Body, Inc., Grove City, OH
• H&H Truck and Outdoor, Alabaster, AL and Byron, GA
The new partners strengthen Wil-Ro's presence in the Southeast and mark a new entry into Alabama. Wil-Ro offers financing options to all new Distributor Partners, providing up to 180-days interest-free through Northpoint Commercial Finance.
"We're thrilled to welcome these companies to the Wil-Ro Distributor Network," said Joshua J. Coster, President & Owner of Wil-Ro, Inc. "Despite shared industry hurdles, we're experiencing momentum with Wil-Ro sales up nearly 15 percent this quarter compared to Q1 2022, and June marked the largest volume of truck bodies delivered year-to-date. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in this challenging market."
Wil-Ro remains optimistic for supply chain and chassis shortages to improve later this year into early 2023.
Innovation is in the air at Wil-Ro in 2022 as the manufacturer Wil-Ro launches its highly anticipated Liberty Flatbed this quarter, combining customer-favorite elements of Wil-Ro's Utility Flatbed and Skirted Flatbed. Plus, Wil-Ro will be rolling out improved truck body features, including new latches and headboard designs.
Wil-Ro recently won Top Workplaces by the Tennessean for the second consecutive year. Based solely on employee feedback gathered by a third-party surveyor, this award measures 15 culture drivers. Wil-Ro's unique approach to culture runs deep, and it is in the spirit of each team member. Building off its core values, Wil-Ro has created a new position for Quality Inspection, which will help reduce quality issues on truck bodies.
"The quality inspection position adds a ton of value to Wil-Ro's product," said Sean Smith, Team Leader in Product Finishing at Wil-Ro. "Quality in a service or product is not what you put into it—it's what the customer gets out of it."
With the 2022 NATDA Trailer Show in Nashville just two months away, Wil-Ro is fired up to be an exhibitor and will showcase its Liberty Flatbed, Patriot Flatbed, Removeable Dovetail Landscape and announce some exciting news for its Adventure Trailers. Be sure to visit Wil-Ro at Booth #152.
About Wil-Ro, Inc.
Crafted in America since 1973, Wil-Ro, Inc. manufactures high-quality truck bodies and trailers for landscaping, hauling, construction, equipment distribution, and farming, as well as outdoor adventure excursions. Wil-Ro's premier truck bodies and trailers come in a variety of standard models as well as custom configurations to fit the needs of customers and distributor partners nationwide.
Headquartered in Gallatin, Tennessee, Wil-Ro focuses on craftsmanship and people, fostering time-honored manufacturing processes to build the strongest, longest-lasting truck beds and trailers in the industry.
Forged in the fires of the American spirit, Wil-Ro is American-made and Veteran owned. For more information, please visit wil-ro.com.
Audra Wait
Wait & Co. (Media Contact for Wil-Ro, Inc.)
+1 615-504-8812
audra@waitandco.com
