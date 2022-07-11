Submit Release
Charlottetown Library Learning Centre Opening date

CANADA, July 11 - The province is pleased to announce that the new Charlottetown Library Learning Centre (CLLC) will open to the public on July 18, 2022, in the Dominion Building on Queen Street in Charlottetown. 

Hours of operation have been expanded at the new library:
Monday – Thursday         9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Friday – Saturday            9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday                            12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The new CLLC includes access to the Public Library Services’ library catalog of books and other items, as well as a new maker space, a podcast recording booth, a gaming zone, public computer access, the children’s library, meeting rooms and rental space.

Media Contact
Autumn Tremere
Department of Education and Lifelong Learning
agtremere@gov.pe.ca

