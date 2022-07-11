Charlottetown Library Learning Centre Opening date

CANADA, July 11 - The province is pleased to announce that the new Charlottetown Library Learning Centre (CLLC) will open to the public on July 18, 2022, in the Dominion Building on Queen Street in Charlottetown.

Hours of operation have been expanded at the new library:

Monday – Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday – Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The new CLLC includes access to the Public Library Services’ library catalog of books and other items, as well as a new maker space, a podcast recording booth, a gaming zone, public computer access, the children’s library, meeting rooms and rental space.

See our Flickr Album with photos of the new library.

