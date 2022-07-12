Reviva Labs debuts its free 15-minute Virtual Skincare Consultations

Reviva Labs Logo

HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, US, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Choosing the right skincare product or creating a new skincare regimen can be daunting for even the savviest beauty enthusiast. Reviva Labs is making the process simple and stress-free by offering free fifteen-minute Virtual Skincare Consultations (VSC) with one of our skincare professionals.

What should one expect? Reviva’s virtual skin consultation consists of a quick evaluation, answers to questions you might have, and product recommendations. It does not offer medical advice or diagnosis. Choose one of the skincare professionals, book your appointment and answer a few preliminary questions, then check your email for your Zoom invite. Prior to your appointment you’ll receive friendly reminders. At your appointment, we listen to your concerns, offer guidance and product suggestions.

“During the pandemic, Reviva hosted zoom-based webinars, when we asked if there were questions at the end, we noticed lots of people seeking guidance,” said Nancy Reimer, Reviva’s Director of Education & Training. “Some even emailed later to ask follow-up more detailed questions that they didn’t feel comfortable sharing in an open forum. Hence, offering one-on-one consultations seems like the natural next step.” Getting started is as simple as booking a consultation at Reviva’s website Virtual Skincare Consultation page.

Reviva’s Virtual Skincare Consultations are primarily focused around helping those interested in Reviva’s skin care; but there’s no rules against asking more general skin care related questions. Reviva Labs has offered education and training to resellers and skincare professionals for most of its existence. Recently, our well-trained Brand Ambassadors have extended this knowledge transfer to consumers shopping at retail. But Reviva’s Virtual Skincare Consultations offer more direct opportunities to share Reviva’s fifty years of knowledge and experience directly with consumers.

“Helping skincare and beauty fans find the right products to help them is a key tenet to Reviva’s philosophy,” said Bill Levins, President of Reviva Labs. “Founders Stephen and Judy would’ve embraced using technology to connect with and help more people learn about the benefits of Reviva skincare.” Anyone can sign-up for a free 15-minute Reviva Virtual Skincare Consultation – and Reviva looks forward to connecting via Zoom.

