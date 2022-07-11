Celebrate Saskatchewan Parks Week July 10 to 16

CANADA, July 11 - Released on July 11, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has officially designated July 10 to 16 as Parks Week, in conjunction with Canada's Parks Day on July 16.

"Parks Week is currently underway with a series of fun programs and live performances offered throughout the week in a number of provincial parks," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Parks Week is a great lead up to Canada's Parks Day on July 16, an annual initiative led by the Canadian Parks Council to connect people to nature through fun, educational, family-oriented events and programs all across the country."

This year's Parks Week and Canada's Parks Day will feature a series of themed programs in a number of provincial parks, with activities such as treasure hunts, guided hikes, crafts, painting and more. Times and dates for guided programs and events can be found by searching "Events & Tickets" by each park at http://parks.saskatchewan.ca.

In addition to the themed programming, Blackstrap Provincial Park's Beach Lu'au, hosted by Little Kahuna's Beach Café and Tiki Bar, will run from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 16. The event will include a Polynesian pulled pork bar, crafts, a treasure hunt, cornhole tournament, steel drum performance by The Steadies, an astronomy program, tiki cocktails and beer gardens. A detailed itinerary for the Lu'au can be found under "events" on Sask Parks' Facebook page.

SaskExpress kicked off their provincial park tour on Thursday, July 7, in Moose Mountain Provincial Park with their "Going for Gold" performance, taking the world of Olympic athletes and mashing it with musical theatre for a funny, exciting and sure-to-impress live show. The remaining provincial park tour dates taking place during Parks Week are as follows:

The Battlefords - July 14

Blackstrap - July 15

Saskatchewan Landing - July 16

Buffalo Pound - July 17

Showtimes are scheduled for 7 p.m., though locations or show times may change in the event of poor weather conditions. To receive important updates, visitors should pre-register online at parks.saskatchewan.ca or check Sask Parks' Facebook page.

While Parks Week wraps up on July 16, the fun continues on Sunday, July 17 with a Beach, Beer & Brisket event at Duck Mountain Provincial Park. The day will include beach activities and games, brisket BBQ smoked by Yoder Smokers and beer gardens. The event is hosted by Waves Ice Cream and Mini Golf and Friends of Madge Lake, in partnership with Madge Lake Golf Resort and other local businesses.

For those looking for self-guided activity options, Discovery Packs are available to borrow at park visitor centres and entry gates and include everything needed to complete a craft, explore the park or conduct a science experiment. Themes include astro explorers, weather wonders, historic parks, disc golf and more.

New this year, free park activity booklets are also available for kids, full of puzzles, games, colouring sections and more. Booklets can be picked up at park visitor centres and entry gates.

To stay up to date on park programs, events and offerings, follow Sask Parks on Facebook at http://facebook.com/saskparks.

