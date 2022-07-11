House Bill 1420 Printer's Number 3371

PENNSYLVANIA, July 11 - An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in general powers and duties of the Department of Public Welfare, providing for COVID-19 mental health public awareness campaign; in public assistance, further providing for eligibility and for medical assistance payments for institutional care and providing for resident care and related costs and for pharmacy benefits manager audit and obligations; in the aged, further providing for LIFE program and providing for agency with choice; in children and youth, further providing for limits on reimbursements to counties; in nursing facility assessments, further providing for time periods; in managed care organization assessments, further providing for assessment amount; providing for innovative health care delivery models; abrogating regulations; and making a related repeal.