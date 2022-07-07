2022-07-07 11:50:01.427 Berkeley C-Store Sells $391,000 Jackpot Winning Ticket

2022-07-07 11:50:01.427

A Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash ticket sold in Berkeley matched all five winning numbers drawn on June 16 to win a $391,000 jackpot prize. Alta Convenience Store, 8601 Airport Road in Berkeley, will receive a $500 bonus for selling the jackpot ticket.

The winning numbers were: 1, 7, 13, 32 and 33.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $353,000.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Lottery retailers in the county received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $39.9 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed, visit MOLottery.com.

