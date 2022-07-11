Surfin’ Chicken Dallas Giving Away Free Fries in Celebration of National French Fry Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- Surfin’ Chicken Dallas will celebrate National French Fry Day by giving away free fries from Wednesday July 13 through Sunday July 17. Customers will receive free fries just for stopping by the restaurant.
“We are excited to share our delicious made-to-order scoopable fries with customers during the free fry giveaway” says Steve Cavaliere, COO of Surfin’ Chicken Dallas. “Our fries are one of the most popular items on the menu and we want everyone to try them in celebration of National French Fry Day. The restaurants are located inside of Walmart stores, making us a great option for hungry customers on the go.”
Surfin’ Chicken restaurants in Garland, Waxahachie and Burleson (located inside Walmart) are all participating in the Free French Fry giveaway.
About Surfin’ Chicken
Founded in 2021 and based in Dallas, Tx, Surfin’ Chicken is committed to providing craveable, high quality fast food for people on the go. Serving made-to-order fried chicken sandwiches and tenders, scoopable fries, loaded fries, breakfast sandwiches and signature house made dipping sauces. Surfin’ Chicken is on a mission to bring its delicious chicken and fries to customers across the nation. The restaurant franchise is quickly expanding locations inside of Walmart stores in Texas, California and Nevada.
Media
Press@Surfinchicken.com
Carrie Sams
