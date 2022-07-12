Incito Expands Award-Winning Executive Development Firm into Texas
Firm innovating executive development and leadership industry with unique “Choice Focus Method” expands to the Lone Star State
Our team has grown much better at bringing solutions to problems rather than just the problem.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incito, the premier executive development firm to uniquely elevate executive and leadership team mindsets, today announced the expansion of the company’s executive development operations into Texas with new offices in Austin, Dallas and Houston. The firm is most well known for their deep roster of Master Coach Certifications and the creation of the “Choice Focus Method” that uniquely creates the foundation for the highest and most meaningful outcomes in executives’ business and personal lives.
— Rex Brigan, president of Global Energy Services
The new Incito offices are located conveniently in the IMG campuses of Austin, Dallas and Houston. The team of experienced coaches genuinely understands Texas’ business issues and has top-level business acumen in the tech and oil & gas industries. They are already helping the executive and leadership team development journeys for multiple large and medium enterprises and their unique challenges; including corporate culture building, individual executive development, identity and vision development and highly effective team leadership development.
In addition to individual executive development, the firm offers a unique capability for leadership development of entire teams called the Collective Team Coaching Approach. While certified coaches are necessary to bring about the best executive development outcomes, true development for an entire leadership team must include a Collective Team Coaching Approach – one that involves multiple certified coaches that are well versed in the unique dynamics of team development vs a single coach that tries to work with the entire team, which can breed mistrust and doubt among individual team members.
“Leadership growth is typically viewed as a linear pathway, beginning at an individual’s start point and moving from one growth milestone to the next, until a pre-determined endpoint is reached – a graduation if you will,” stated Jenn Lofgren, Incito’s managing partner. “However, this traditional viewpoint lacks the nuisance and complexity of what is truly required for real growth. It requires a thoughtful mindset shift -- a new and learned methodology for thinking differently.”
“Since working with Incito, I have learned to help my staff develop their skills through effective management rather than doing their work for them. Our team has grown much better at bringing solutions to problems rather than just the problem,” stated Rex Brigan, president of Global Energy Services. “They have helped me work on various types of issues that have challenged me and my business, all with great success. I would recommend them to anyone looking to enhance themselves and the people around them.”
Incito’s “anti-process process” involves a customized multi-dimensional approach, simultaneously moving forward, backward and across all axis of socio-emotional development. A true leader doesn’t simply develop in one, linear pathway, but all pathways simultaneously to become a more well-rounded and proficient leader with the confidence and growth mindset to create their highest and best outcomes, not only for themselves but for their employees, and teams, and businesses.
For more information on how to engage Incito and details on different leadership team programs, visit www.incitoleadership.com
About Incito
Incito is the premier executive development firm to uniquely elevate executive and leadership team mindsets creating the foundation for the highest and most meaningful outcomes in their business and personal lives. Globally headquartered in Calgary, Canada, the firm has 13 employees and coaches worldwide.
