Senator Karla Eslinger Announces First Meeting of Interim Education Committee

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, announces the Senate Interim Committee on Education will hold its first hearing at 10 a.m., July 18, in the Senate Lounge at the State Capitol in Jefferson City. The committee, chaired by Sen. Eslinger, will hear testimony from Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven.

Formed following the conclusion of this year’s legislative session, the Senate Interim Committee on Education will study the state’s public education system and make recommendations regarding transparency, accountability and efficiency in advance of the 102nd General Assembly, which begins in January 2023.  During its first meeting, the committee will hear an update on the Missouri School Improvement Program, which is responsible for reviewing and accrediting public school districts in the state.

“The State of Missouri should have an accreditation system that is an accurate reflection of our school systems,” said committee Chairwoman Sen. Karla Eslinger. “With a rigorous and accurate accreditation system, we can ensure a high quality education experience for all students.”

Public testimony will not be heard during the July 18 committee meeting. The date for a second hearing, which will include public testimony, will be announced during the first meeting.

Senator Eslinger represents the 33rd Senatorial District, which includes Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Ripley, Texas, Webster and Wright Counties. More information about Sen. Eslinger can be found at www.senate.mo.gov/mem33.

