Interstate 79 Single-Lane Restrictions Extended

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the extension of single-lane restrictions in both directions on Interstate 79 between the Houston/Eighty-Four interchange (Exit 43) and the Canonsburg interchange (Exit 45) in North Strabane Township, Washington County.

Nightly single-lane restrictions will occur between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., as needed, through the week of Monday, July 11 to Friday, July 15, weather dependent.

The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to perform milling and paving operations.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

