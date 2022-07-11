THE PLAN BY DAN HOLLINGS RELEASES NEW BOTTOM FEEDER BOT DESIGNED FOR CRYPTO WINTER

The Plan Bottom Feeder Bot work best during crypto winter

Dan Hollings, creator of the popular Crypto Grid Trading strategy called The Plan, released a new method called the new bottom feeder bot.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan Hollings, the creator of, The Plan which is a crypto grid trading strategy releases a new trading method that is designed to work well in a crypto winter or bear market when most cryptocurrencies are near the bottom. He appropriately calls this new strategy, “The Bottom Feeder Bot.”

Along with the release of this new bot, Dan also released some coin pairs that work well with this strategy, and one of his students, Anna Dornier, has set these recommendations up in demo or test mode. Anna has gotten 0.3 to 0.4% a day in a 27-day timeframe using his recommendations.

“I am amazed that even in a down market where most investors are just buying, holding, and praying that the market will turn around soon, I can make profits during this time and be able to withdraw my profits within minutes,” says Anna. “I am now better positioned and even more confident than ever that The Plan works especially if you take the time to study the market conditions and apply the appropriate method that Dan teaches to each of them. These are returns that are better than inflation and interest rates I would be getting from a traditional bank.”

Dan Holling’s automated cryptocurrency bot strategy has been time-tested and proven since its official launch in November 2021. Anna continuously shares her ongoing progress because she realizes that crypto is here to stay. Many big companies are taking advantage of the low prices of cryptocurrencies right now and are in a buying frenzy. She sees The Plan as a way for the average person to win during a tough market and economic conditions such as the world is experiencing now.

As always, it is good practice to consult a certified financial advisor before investing.

To watch Anna Dornier’s full review on the new Bottom Feeder Bot from The Plan by Dan Hollings, click here.





