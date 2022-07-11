Infant Surrendered Safely Under Safe Haven Act in Spartanburg County

Infant Surrendered Safely Under Safe Haven Act

July 11, 2022 – Officials with Greer Memorial Hospital in Spartanburg County recently accepted an infant safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law, the state’s Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

The Caucasian baby girl was born on July 7, 2022 and weighed 7 pounds, 9.7 ounces and was 20 inches long.

The infant was safely surrendered at Greer Memorial Hospital in Spartanburg County. Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, Spartanburg County DSS took custody of the child, and the infant has been placed in a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on Monday, August 29th at 2:00 p.m.

at the Spartanburg County Courthouse at 180 Magnolia Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306. For more information on the hearing, please contact the Spartanburg County DSS office at (864) 282-4730 or the Spartanburg County Clerk of Court office at (864) 596-2500.

Editor’s note: The Department of Social Services has made a dedicated page on the agency’s website regarding Daniel’s Law in South Carolina with current data. This is the fourth Daniel’s Law baby surrendered in South Carolina during the 2022 calendar year.

A safe abandonment such as this is a perfect time to remind the public that the SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option to surrender an infant up to 60 days old. For more information about the Safe Haven Act, known as Daniel’s Law in South Carolina, please click here. For a listing of crisis pregnancy organizations, please see this brochure.