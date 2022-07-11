Construction scheduled to begin July 18 on US Hwy 12 through Bowman

BISMARCK, N.D. - Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, July 18 on US Hwy 12 through Bowman between the west intersection of US Hwy 85 near ND Highway Patrol weigh station and east intersection of US Hwy 85 near Kum & Go gas station.



The project will consist of full depth reclamation, hot mix asphalt, and concrete reconstructed intersections. The west and east intersections of US Hwy 12 and US Hwy 85 in Bowman, ND will be reconstructed with concrete pavement and the one-mile section of US Hwy 12 between the intersections will also be reconstructed with new asphalt surfacing.



The speed limit will be reduced to 15 mph at times and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct traffic through the work zone during construction. Gravel may be present on the roadway.



Detours onto local frontage roads will be provided and may include tight turning-radius for long and/or wide vehicles. Delays of up to 10 minutes should be expected and motorists should plan accordingly.



Crews will also be placing an asphalt overlay on US 12 between Rhame and Bowman and on US 85 through Bowman later this summer. Flaggers and pilot car will direct traffic through these work zones.



These projects are expected to be completed late this fall.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



