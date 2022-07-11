Construction scheduled to begin July 11 on US 2 in Minot

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, July 11, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and Evergreen Avenue in Minot.



The intersection improvement project includes installation of curb and gutter, storm sewer, and lighting improvements.



Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and 14-foot width restriction will be in place.



The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and minimum delays are expected.



The project is expected to be complete later this fall.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



- ### -



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.444

