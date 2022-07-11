Submit Release
Two additional mobile NAT buses to park at the Affiliated School of the University of Macau and Macau Anglican College during the 8th round of Citywide NAT

MACAU, July 11 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that, to further facilitate NAT sampling for residents in certain areas, taking effect from the 8th round of Citywide NAT (12 to 13 July), two additional mobile NAT buses will be engaged, which will park at the Affiliated School of the University of Maca (Rua de Tai Lin, Lote BT-34, Taipa) and Macau Anglican College (Beco da Baía, Taipa). Residents can make an appointment via the Citywide NAT booking system (https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook) from 07:00 tomorrow (12 July). Relevant parking arrangement is as follows:

Location

Date

Time

B46

The Affiliated School of the University of Macau

(Rua de Tai Lin, Lote BT-34, Taipa)

12, 14 and 16 July

09:00-22:00

13, 15 and 17 July

09:00-18:00

B47

The Affiliated School of the University of Macau

(Rua de Tai Lin, Lote BT-34, Taipa)

12, 14 and 16 July

09:00-22:00

Macau Anglican College

(Beco da Baía, Taipa)

13, 15 and 17 July

09:00-18:00

Before going to the NAT stations to get tested, the public must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves at home. If tested negative, go to the NAT station for sampling as scheduled. Upon entry into the NAT station, present a health code containing a RAT negative result or a photo showing a RAT negative result; otherwise, such entry would be denied.

If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether you have fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, you should call an ambulance (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) and reporting the result through Macao Health Code. The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance.

Picture: Parking arrangements of mobile NAT buses

