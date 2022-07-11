Submit Release
Missing inmate returns to correctional facility

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-44)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

 

 

July 8, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) has returned. Rebecca Johnson #392615 came back to the facility on her own this afternoon. Earlier today, she failed to report to her work assignment in the community and was reported missing to law enforcement. 

Johnson started her sentence March 24, 2021. She was sentenced to four to seven years for charges out of Douglas County that include attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a fugitive/felon. She has a parole eligibility date of September 21, 2022 and a tentative release date of March 21, 2024.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

###

