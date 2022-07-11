Route 65 Lane Restrictions Start Tuesday in Daugherty Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 65 (Mercer Road) in Daugherty Township, Beaver County, will begin Tuesday, July 12 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Route 65 between Stuber Road and the Daugherty Township Municipal Building driveway from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Monday, July 18. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

Crews from JMT and All Ways Safe will conduct drilling work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





