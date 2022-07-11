Achievement Centers for Children & Families’ (ACCF) CEO Stephanie Seibel Moves to Lead the Organization’s Foundation
ACCF is currently undergoing a national search for a new CEO for the Center, which serves 500 children and families in Delray Beach, Florida
We have been talking about how to grow the Center and develop new, impactful ways to support working families. I'm grateful that the Board of Directors made this strategic investment in our future.
The Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF), which has served the Delray Beach and southern Palm Beach County communities since 1969, announced that its Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Seibel will move into a new leadership position in a dual role as CEO of the organization’s Foundation and as Strategic Advisor to the Center. ACCF is currently undergoing a national search for a new CEO for the Center, which serves 500 children and families in Delray Beach, Florida with nationally accredited programs in early childhood education, K-12 afterschool and summer programs and comprehensive family support services.
The ACCF Foundation was established in 2001 as a separate 501(c)(3) from the Center to ensure the long-term viability of the Center’s programs and sustainability of its resources. The CEO and Strategic Advisor position is new for the Foundation.
In this new role, Seibel will lead the organization’s long-term funding initiatives, work to expand ACCF’s impact in the community, and expand its programming, outreach, funding and earned revenue. She will serve as a partner to the Center’s new CEO and support to the human service non-profit organization that has an annual budget of $7 million. Seibel has served in various leadership positions at the organization since 2004, assuming the role of CEO in 2013.
“We have been talking about how to grow the Center and develop new, impactful ways to support working families for some time now. I’m grateful that the Board of Directors made this strategic investment in Achievement Centers’ future,” said Seibel. I’m excited to take on this new challenge serving as a strategic partner and working alongside the Center’s new CEO. In this new role, I’ll have the opportunity to use my depth of knowledge, my history in the community, and my network of relationships to expand our services, build partnerships, and explore emerging opportunities.”
James Mueller & Associates LLC has been engaged to conduct the search and the position description can be found at achievementcentersfl.org. Applications will not be accepted by Achievement Centers.
“Stephanie has been pivotal to the success and growth of the Center, managing the day-to-day operations that serves children and families in our community,” said Kevin McNally, President of the ACCF’s Operational Board. “We are so grateful to have had her at the Center’s helm for all the years. Her desire to take on a new position at the Foundation while serving in an advisory role to the Center, is a best-case scenario.”
Holly Goodman, Chairman of the ACCF Foundation Board, added, “We cannot think of a better person than Stephanie to serve as our CEO of the Foundation at this time in our history. She is deeply informed about our mission and is excited to translate that into funding that will ensure the long-term success of the Center. Under her leadership, we will grow our funding, broaden out outreach, and further our impact in the community.”
Achievement Centers for Children & Families is located at 555 NW Fourth St., Delray Beach. For more information, call (561) 276-4561 or visit achievementcentersfl.org.
About Achievement Centers for Children & Families
At Achievement Centers for Children & Families, children are involved in early learning (toddler and preschool), after school, teen and summer camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Our families are served through our Family Strengthening and Economic Stabilization services that benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis, supporting them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within our four core programs of Early Learning, After School, Teen and Summer Camp. ACCF serves hundreds local children and families each year from three locations in Delray Beach; Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information, call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org.
