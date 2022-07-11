Brochure available for Biosensors for Medical Wearables Conference 2022

SAE Media Group reports: The full agenda and speaker line-up is now available for 2nd Annual Biosensors for Medical Wearables conference

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group proudly announces the 2nd Annual Biosensors for Medical Wearables Conference, taking place on the 24th and 25th of October 2022, in Boston, MA, USA. This year’s event will be exploring the key drivers and innovations of the wearable medical biosensors landscape with insights into the latest technologies uncovering the therapeutic scope of medical biosensors and the potential of wearable sensors for decentralized diagnostic testing.

SAE Media Group has published an overview of the speakers and themes that will be covered during the two days, see below an excerpt:

Day 1 - 24 October 2022 - Themes Covered:

Advances In Therapeutic Scope for Medical Biosensors

Presentation on: Monitoring a post-surgical episode of care using wearable technologies

•Developing a multi-sensor array to characterize the range of motion across a joint

•Incorporating patient-centric features to increase the probability of success of an intervention

•Creating a holistic solution to bridge the gap between patients and providers

•Analysing episode of care data to solve challenges within in the musculoskeletal space

Led by: Richard Bolander, Senior Wearable Design Engineer, TracPatch Health

Decentralized Diagnostic Monitoring

Presentation on: Assessing Accuracy, Reliability and Usability of In-Ear Vital Signs Monitoring

•An introduction to the current landscape of vital signs monitoring

•Verifying biosensor features and applicability for continuous monitoring of vital signs

•Human factors considerations for in-ear wearable device design

•Components of remote patient monitoring systems for detection, analysis, and transmission of raw data

Led by: Johannes Kreuzer, CEO, Cosinuss

Day 2 - 25 October 2022 - Themes Covered:

Overcoming Unmet Needs For Wearable Biosensor Devices

Presentation on: What is Electromagnetic Compatibility and Why do Regulators Want Your Biosensors to Comply?

•Disasters caused by electromagnetic disturbances

•What is 60601-1-2 and what do all the terms mean?

•Why regulators still ask for testing on electronics while relaxing requirements on software

Led by: Samir Shah, Director, AstraZeneca

Managing Digital Outcomes and Sensors Coupled With AI

Presentation on: What’s new in wearable biosensors and AI/ML-based remote patient management?

•How artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) coupled with biosensors can improve drug safety and efficacy

•How Chugai and Biofourmis are leveraging wearables and AI/ML to identify objective measures of pain in clinical studies

•Ten years after the first patient was treated with CAR-T therapy: Sensors and predictive analytics monitor patients’ post-treatment to prevent life-threatening issues

•Future clinical and therapeutic potential of AI/ML coupled with biosensors

Led by: Jaydev Thakkar, COO, Biofourmis

