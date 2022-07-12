GoGo squeeZ® Renews Sponsorship of Kick It 3v3 for 2022
Renewed partnership extends relationship for tenth consecutive year
Kick It 3v3 (Kick It), the first and largest grassroots youth small-sided soccer tournament tour in North America, announced it has renewed its longstanding partnership for 2022 with GoGo squeeZ, the leading portable pouch that includes products made from 100% fruit and vegetables.
— George Daniel, CEO of Kick It 3v3
George Daniel, CEO of Kick It 3v3, said: “GoGo squeeZ provides our athletes with the on the go, tasty snacks they need while competing in over 125 high-action, fun 3v3 format tournaments of the Kick-It platform. As our program continues to grow across the country we welcome GoGo squeeZ joining us on our mission to provide every player a fun and rewarding experience, and educational platform to develop and practice the fundamental skills of soccer.
“We are grateful for our long-standing partnership with GoGo squeeZ and look forward to a busy year of thrilling soccer.”
“GoGo squeeZ® is dedicated to creating a happier and healthier world for kids, ultimately extending its reach and aligning with organizations that live by its core value. Youth sports are the core of our Fun Comes First initiative which strives to keep the fun in youth competition. Kick It 3v3 embodies that model and we are thrilled to continue our relationship with the organization and provide our delicious snacks to youth athletes as they participate in the high-speed action of three-a-side soccer match,” said Mark Anthony Edmonson, Chief Marketing Officer. “Many thanks to George and his team for this successful relationship and we look forward to building upon our past success in the coming year.”
Kick It is inclusive, fun for all ages and abilities, and makes competition more accessible to kids in all types of communities across the country. Potential brands interested in 2022 partnership opportunities with Kick It should contact Dan Cramer at danc@bigticketsportsllc.com.
The current 2022 Kick It 3v3 event calendar can be found at: www.kickitsoccer.com/events.
About Kick It 3v3
Launched in 1990, Kick It 3v3 is a year-round competition held every weekend in cities across the country, catering to soccer players of all skill levels. The event has produced some of the most recognized names in the sport including current and former professional players and stars of the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National teams. The property is steeped in tradition and history and provides a direct grassroots channel to youth soccer players and their families – simultaneously providing a great opportunity for potential sponsors to reach this coveted demographic. For more information visit
www.kickitsoccer.com.
Kick It is owned and operated by Big Ticket Sports LLC, a leader in the organization, implementation, and management of national sports tours within the active lifestyle and participatory sports sector. BTS is owned by NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, which also owns and operates the iconic Hoop It Up basketball tour. www.bigticketsportsllc.com
