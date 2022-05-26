International! Traditional! Camelo Pizzaria Opens in Orlando
Established in 1957, Camelo brings its acclaimed original recipe to the City BeautifulORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EDITOR’S NOTE: Photos of the soft opening on May 25 are available here.
Orlando will officially become home of Camelo Pizzaria’s first international dine-in restaurant on May 28. For more than 65 years, Camelo built its reputation on the quality of its cuisine and service across its eight locations in Brazil. Now, the renowned restaurant arrives in Florida with one clear goal – to offer a unique international pizza experience in Central Florida.
For four generations, the Nóbrega family has offered its signature thin dough, homemade sauces and varied menu in Brazil. They now plan to win over the American customer. “We have hosted many American tourists in our Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo locations over the years. We always knew coming to America was just a matter of time, but it took a lot of planning to ensure that we could deliver the same quality pizza overseas,” said Camelo owner and project leader, Renan Nóbrega.
Renan made it a priority to bring to Orlando his original chef who has been working at Camelo for more than sixty years, in order to ensure the original recipe is being replicated. He also added: “What makes this Orlando location unique is that we will also add a couple of new flavors to our traditional menu, such as Pepperoni and Meat Lovers. We guarantee it will be a pizza experience like no other.”
The unique Camelo recipe for homemade sauce and dough has been passed along from father to son for four generations and has remained unchanged since 1957. Many of the toppings have been featured on the menu since the first restaurant opened in São Paulo. Camelo have since made room in the menu for newer pizzas that include, for example, Burrata topping (burrata cheese, arugula and garlic pesto and grated parmesan).
Camelo Pizzaria is located at 5415 International Drive at the heart of Central Florida’s tourist district. Its restaurant and bar will offer fine-dining service under a cozy environment. “We aim to provide a unique atmosphere and flavor with our fine selected ingredients and four generations-old recipe, along with first class service so that our customers may always return,” concluded Renan.
About Camelo
The CAMELO Group is a family-owned business headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, since 1957. It started with an acquisition of a Middle Eastern restaurant by the grandfather of the current third generation owners running the business, who turned the restaurant into a Pizzaria. CAMELO holds eight best pizza awards and has been acclaimed by its clientele and the media in Brazil over the last several decades.
Orlando Location:
CAMELO Pizzaria Orlando
5415 International Drive
407-601-6707
http://camelopizzaria.com/
LEONARDO SANTIAGO
LMS Marketing and Communications
+1 386-451-5809
email us here