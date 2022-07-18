Silwood Technology and Zeenea combine to bring enterprise application metadata to data catalog and governance customers
Zeenea will use Safyr from Silwood to support their enterprise customers who need specialist connectors for SAP, SAP BW and other ERP systems
We are pursuing the expansion of our connectivity as we grow our customer base, and Silwood’s Safyr software facilitates metadata access from SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft and Oracle applications.”ASCOT, UK, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast growing, transformational data catalog company Zeenea has signed a reseller partnership with Silwood Technology Limited to facilitate the provision of metadata from large, complex application packages to their expanding list of enterprise customers.
— Luc Lugardeur, Co-founder and VP International Operations at Zeenea
Zeenea will include Silwood’s specialist software product Safyr with their offering to accelerate the critical metadata discovery phases of data catalog and data governance projects which involve applications from SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft and Oracle. A significant proportion of an enterprise’s data assets often resides in these large and complex ERP and CRM systems whose metadata is notoriously difficult and time-consuming to access.
Zeenea will use Safyr to ensure that their data catalog provides a comprehensive view of the customers data assets and delivers trusted data to their end users.
Silwood Technology Limited are the developers of Safyr, the leading self-service metadata discovery software product which puts the metadata from complex packages into the hands of the data stewards, data engineers and data architects who need it most. It empowers them to access, analyze, and navigate the complex metadata in these packages to discover key business objects and curate them in preparation for use with data catalog and other data management solutions.
Safyr eliminates the reliance on technical specialists, external consultants or resorting to other methods traditionally associated with this work. This is of particular value in the complex data landscapes which underpin application packages from SAP, Salesforce, Oracle and Microsoft.
Luc Lugardeur, Co-founder and VP International Operations at Zeenea stated: “This partnership with Silwood is strategic to Zeenea's growth. We currently offer over sixty connectors to leverage metadata from the market's leading data management solutions: Cloud, ERP, CRM, Data Visualization, Relational DB, NoSQL, Data Warehouses, Data Processing and more. We are pursuing the expansion of our connectivity as we grow our customer base, and Silwood’s Safyr software facilitates metadata access from SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft and Oracle applications. Silwood provides us with a reliable and scalable solution, and we are delighted to be working with their talented team.”
Roland Bullivant, Silwood Technology’s Sales and Marketing Director commented: “We are very pleased to be working with Zeenea and to be contributing to the ongoing growth of their business. They are a highly professional and creative organisation with an excellent product which is being accepted by a rapidly expanding list of enterprise customers.”
About Silwood Technology Limited
Silwood Technology is the leading supplier of self-service metadata discovery software products for Enterprise Application Packages including SAP, SAP BW, SAP S/4HANA, Salesforce, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Siebel, Oracle E-Business Suite, Microsoft Dynamics AX and CRM.
Silwood Technology’s unique product, Safyr® helps customers and partners to accelerate delivery of key data and information management transformation projects. It does this by giving data analysts and architects the ability to access and examine the metadata, including customizations in these packages during the critical data preparation and analysis phases of their data intensive projects. Results can be shared with a variety of different solutions and technology platforms.
Safyr is most commonly used in support of Data Governance, Catalogs and Glossaries, Data Warehouse and Analytics, Master Data Management, Data Integration as well as Data Lineage, Enterprise Architecture and Test Data Management.
Sample customers include: BASF, ATB Financial, Hewlett Packard, VW, Twitter, Henny Penny, Aldi, Centrica and hundreds of other organisations in virtually all vertical sectors.
To learn more about Silwood Technology please visit htps://www.silwoodtechnology.com
Note: SAP is the trademark or registered trademarks of SAP AG. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.
About Zeenea
Founded in 2018 by a team of data enthusiasts, Zeenea provides the next-gen Data Catalog that helps companies accelerate their data initiatives. Its cloud-based metadata management platform offers a reliable and comprehensible database, available with maximum simplicity and automaticity. In just a few clicks, you can find, discover, govern, and manage your organization‘s information.
Zeenea features two user experiences built around two applications: Zeenea Studio, for data management teams, and Zeenea Explorer, to provide a streamlined search and browse experience for catalog users.
For more information, please visit https://www.zeenea.com
