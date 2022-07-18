Silwood Technology and Zeenea combine to bring enterprise application metadata to data catalog and governance customers

Using Safyr to provision Zeenea with high quality metadata from ERP applications

Zeenea will use Safyr from Silwood to support their enterprise customers who need specialist connectors for SAP, SAP BW and other ERP systems

We are pursuing the expansion of our connectivity as we grow our customer base, and Silwood’s Safyr software facilitates metadata access from SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft and Oracle applications.” — Luc Lugardeur, Co-founder and VP International Operations at Zeenea