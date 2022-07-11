Addict II Athlete Recovery Run 5K Race set for September
Addict II Athlete is a nonprofit action-oriented organization assisting those affected by addiction and mental health.
The quiet zone of the Reason to Run 5K is a section of the course devoted to the memory of those working through or have worked through recovery.
National Recovery Month sets stage for race in support of those recovering from addiction and mental health
National Recovery month is observed annually to promote and support evidence-based treatment and recovery practices and to honor the dedication of service providers and community members across the nation who make recovery in all its forms possible.
Addict to Athlete’s community Reason to Run race will increase awareness and understanding of mental illness and addictions. Most importantly it is a fun way to celebrate people recovering from their addictions.
“National recovery month is an excellent time for people and the community to remember and support those in recovery,” said Blu Robinson SUDC, CMHC, co-founder and head coach of Addict II Athlete, “Our annual 5K race falls within our mission to establish and maintain recovery through lifestyle changes that erase negative behaviors and replace them with positive ones.”
The race is a proxy runner event meaning a loved one participates in celebration of someone who was lost to the battle of addiction or mental health issues, or “as a sign of love for a family member or loved one who is still battling, or in celebration of someone in recovery.”
“This is a great time for everyone to come together to fight the negative stigma of addiction and mental health struggles by sharing openly,” said Robinson. “We hope to impress on people’s hearts the real fight many people in recovery face.”
Family and friends can create a fundraising team in their name or a loved ones’ name. They can also email a picture with a name and dates for AIIA to share on a sign in the memory grove section of the Reason to Run racecourse.
People who want to participate in the proxy 5K run in support and remembrance of those in recovery can register now.
The Reason to Run 5K is Addict to Athlete’s biggest fundraiser of the year and is currently accepting community and corporate donations to help fund the organization’s ability to help a growing number of people working through recovery and mental health. People and organizations can donate now.
About Addict II Athlete
Addict II Athlete is a nonprofit action-oriented organization assisting those affected by addiction and mental health. The organization has a professional team of Recovery Coaches who support participants. Addict II Athlete provides community-based recovery support services with therapeutic and clinical philosophy and values. It is a non-anonymous support group with recovery resources. Those interested in participating in AIIA recovery can simply speak with coaches at a free support group meeting or when they attend or participate in any of the events. Additional information for support is also available on a free downloadable brochure. Addicttoathlete.com
