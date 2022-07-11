IDENTI launches the first wireless, weight-based PAR bin – at AHRMM22
IDENTI Medical announces the US launch of its ‘first of a kind’ autonomous, weight-based PAR system - portable, digital and self-replenishing.
With IDENTI hybrid Kanban and PAR solutions, time spent by logistics staff on the department was reduced by more than 50% and took nurses completely out of the process”BETHPAGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new wireless PAR bin offers a complete upgrade from existing PAR scale-based solutions. It’s creating a lot of interest in the healthcare sector as it offers greater accuracy, flexibility and automation. IDENTI Medical will be at Booth 44 at AHRMM on 7- 10 August 2022. – so come and experience the future of PAR bins.
— Shlomo Matityaho, CEO of IDENTI
Labor-busting weight-based inventory management system
The new IDENTI PAR bin is portable, with in-built weighing scales and a digital display. It links up to a managing system that monitors usage and triggers an automated order when the pre-set PAR level is reached – ensuring a balanced inventory. IDENTI’s smart PAR bin provides real-time visibility of inventory and operates autonomously – with no need for any materials monitoring tasks by logistics or nursing staff.
Go Hybrid!
Until now, electronic weight-based inventory management PAR bins were clunky wall units that required the whole supplies space to be designed around them. Now, for the first time, IDENTI is giving Logistics staff the ability to design hybrid supplies spaces, made up of a mix of smart inventory solutions. All of IDENTI’s Kanban and PAR solutions are based around individual, portable bins, to optimize shelf space and increase capacity.
"In a recent pilot of IDENTI hybrid Kanban and PAR solutions, the time spent by logistics staff on the department was reduced by more than 50% and took nurses completely out of the process,” says Shlomo Matityaho, CEO of IDENTI. "IDENTI uses RFID, machine learning and AI technology to optimize the hospital inventory supply chain."
The autonomous, weight-based PAR bin has burst on to the market, making all the other options look obsolete.
Snap & Go – 100% Item Capture in OR
IDENTI’s groundbreaking image-recognition technology is also launching at AHRMM. See how ‘Snap & Go’ captures, records and bills medical implants and consumables at the POC. It’s the new ‘must have’ tool for OR - that takes just 3 seconds to capture full item data.
IDENTI Medical Solutions is a leading technology company that combines AI management software with easy-to-use tools, providing a central resource for hospitals and suppliers to more effectively manage hospital inventory.
Or Lomnitz
IDENTI Medical
+1 800-697-5956
orl@identimedical.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other