$843 Billion - The 2026 Europe Climate Change Mitigation & Adaptation Market, According to a New Report
Bottom-up research of 177 Europe Climate Change Mitigation & Adaptation submarketsWASHINGTON, DC, U.S., July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new market report (410 pages, 385 tables & figures) published by HSRC, Europe Climate Change Mitigation & Adaptation Market & Technologies – 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts, concludes that the 2022–2030 market growth is driven by the following factors:
• Europe is the leader in the energy revolution. Nearly all the continent's governments are committed to the COP26 agreement.
• The Russian - Ukraine war is a threat to Europe's energy security.
• The invasion of Ukraine has raised the cost of natural gas and oil prices have pushed heating bills higher. Similarly, the cost of transportation is moving higher as fuel becomes more expensive, resulting in higher investments in climate change mitigation.
• The May – June 2022 heatwaves, that affected more than 500 million people across the globe, drive public and government understanding that climate change must be addressed as soon as possible
• Coal has substantial shares in electricity production in Europe. Twelve European countries are committed to phase-out coal by 2030 and Germany by 2038.
• Western Europe's reliance on fossil energy import and its current conflict with Russia drive its low-carbon policy, with a strong decarbonization target of 55% by 2030 vs. the prior 40% policy. Last year it was introduced into the European Climate Law.
• The UK embarked on an impressive goal to reduce GHG by 68% by 2030.
• The EU R&D funding "Horizon Europe" committed about $35 billion from 2022 to 2027 to climate change mitigation research and development projects, about a third of Horizon Europe's grants.
The report contains a thorough analysis of 16 sectors, 60 technology, 5 revenue source and 26 national markets, detailing 177 markets.
According to the report:
• Several European countries, led by Russia, France and the UK, will expand their nuclear energy infrastructure and invest in small nuclear reactors (SMR) programs.
• Onshore and offshore wind power generation dominates (about 50%) the 2050 electricity production, and solar PV follows (about 20%). The EU invests in electrolysis generated Hydrogen in the hope of dominating the energy sector by 2050.
• About 40% of the European motor vehicle fleet will convert to EVs by the mid-2030’s.
• Climate change is expected to boost the frequency of weather-related calamities across Europe in the coming years. Heavy rainstorms are expected to become more common and more intense, and flash floods are likely to become more frequent across the continent.
• Strong public support. 90% of Europeans believe their children will experience the effects of climate change.
• In 2021, the European Parliament approved a landmark law setting GHG targets for 2050 to achieve carbon neutrality and, after 2050 - negative emissions.
What does the Europe Climate Change Mitigation & Adaptation Market & Technologies – 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts report give you?
A. The Europe Climate Change Mitigation & Adaptation market size data is analyzed via four independent perspectives.
1. By 60 Europe Climate Change Mitigation & Adaptation Technologies and Services:
Biological Carbon Capture & Sequestration, Carbon Capture & Storage, Carbon Capture & Utilization, Hydroelectric Power, Geothermal Power Generation, Direct Geothermal Heating & Cooling , Bioenergy, Marine Power, Solar PV (Utility Scale), Rooftop Solar PV, Concentrating Solar Power (CSP), Direct Solar Water Heating, Offshore Wind Power, Energy-Efficient Electric Appliances (w/o ACR), Air Sourced Heat Pumps, Passenger BEV Cars, Two & Three-Wheeler BEVs, Freight BEVs, Electric Buses, Other BEVs, EV Charging Systems, Hydrogen Vehicles, Hydrogen Electrolyzes, Hydrogen Fueling Infrastructure, Green Hydrogen Production, Methane Abatement, Green Cement, Green Steel, Passive Green Buildings, Grid Modernization, Desalination Plants Onshore Wind Power, Nuclear Energy Plants > 1 GW, Small Nuclear Reactors , Other Renewable Energy, Grid-Scale Battery Storage, Thermal Energy Storage, Compressed-Air Storage, Hydroelectric Energy Storage , Other Energy Storage Modalities, Waste to Energy Plants, Low Carbon Fuels Manufacturing Plants, Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (ACR), Precision Agriculture, Regenerative agriculture, Climate Adapted Water Infrastructure, Water Redeemable Systems, Precision Irrigation, Climate Adapted Agriculture, Reforestation, Bioremediation, Floods Control, Wildfire Mitigation, Weather Monitoring, Modeling & Forecasting, Extreme Weather Public Warning Systems, GHG Emission Tracking, Big Data & AI, Cybersecurity, ICT (W/O Cyber, AI, Big Data), Other.
2. By 5 Revenue Source Markets:
• Infrastructure
• Product Sales
• Maintenance
• Upgrades
• Other
3. By 16 Sectors:
• GHG Capture
• Renewable Energy
• Energy Storage
• Zero Emission Electric Utility Plants
• Green Fuel Production Plants
• Passive & Active Heating and Cooling
• Electric Vehicles Fleet
• Hydrogen Economy
• Green Materials
• Agriculture, Forests & Land
• Water
• Energy Efficient Buildings
• Extreme Weather Events Mitigation
• Software
• Electric Grid
• Other Sectors
4. By 26 National Markets:
Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The UK, Ukraine, Rest of Europe
B. Detailed market analysis frameworks are provided, including:
• Market drivers & inhibitors
• Business opportunities
• SWOT analysis
• Competitive analysis
• Business environment
• The 2020-2030 market
• Industry Value Chain
• Financing & Loans
• Governmental R&D Funding
C. Companies mentioned in the report:
