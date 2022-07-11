The 2022-2030 Cumulative Hydrogen Economy Market Will Total $120 Billion According to a New Report
Bottom-up Research of 310 SubmarketsWASHINGTON, DC, U.S., July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new market report (398 pages, 216 tables & figures) published by HSRC, Hydrogen Economy Technologies & Markets – 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts, contains a thorough analysis of 4 technologies, 5 regional, 5 revenue source and 60 national markets, detailing 310 markets.
The importance of green hydrogen is becoming increasingly recognized by countries all over the world as a viable and essential clean energy for the future.
In early 2019, when attempting to look for countries interested in a national hydrogen strategy, there were only a handful in preliminary stages like China, South Korea and France. However, as of Feb. 2022, there were more than 10 countries including Australia, major EU countries and the USA, have come up with elaborate and long term plants for the hydrogen strategies, with more countries likely to announce similar strategies soon.
The United States is increasingly looking to incorporate green hydrogen in its total energy strategy, as the DOE having identified hydrogen as one of its key focuses. It aims to reduce the cost of clean hydrogen by 80% to $1/kg in the next decade. Furthermore, President Biden recently signed into law the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes $1.5 billion for clean hydrogen manufacturing.
All these points to the increasing evidence and gives weight to the viability and utility of green hydrogen not just in a particular country, but all over the world in several use cases.
The invasion of Ukraine has raised the cost of natural gas and oil prices have pushed heating bills higher. Similarly, the cost of transportation is moving higher as fuel becomes more expensive, resulting in higher investments in climate change mitigation.
The May – June 2022 heatwaves, that affected more than 500 million people across the globe, drive public and government understanding that climate change must be addressed as soon as possible.
This market report is the utmost comprehensive review of the Hydrogen Economy market available today.
Questions answered in this report include:
• What will the 2022-2030 market size be?
• Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?
• What drives customers to invest?
• What are the technologies trends?
• What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
• How much are countries expected to invest in Hydrogen Economy?
What does the Hydrogen Economy Market & Technologies – 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts report give you?
A. The Hydrogen Economy market size data is analyzed via four independent perspectives:
1. By 4 Hydrogen Economy Technologies:
• Hydrogen Vehicles
• Hydrogen Electrolyzers
• Hydrogen Fueling Infrastructure
• Green Hydrogen Production
2. By 5 Revenue Source Markets:
• Infrastructure
• Product Sales
• Maintenance
• Upgrades
• Other
3. By 5 Regional Markets:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia Pacific
4. By 60 National Markets:
The U.S., Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Rest of Latin America, Austria, Belarus Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Ukraine, Rest of Europe, Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, South Africa Turkey, UAE, Rest of MEA, Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific
B. Detailed market analysis frameworks are provided, including:
• Market drivers & inhibitors
• Business opportunities
• SWOT analysis
• Competitive analysis
• Business environment
• The 2020-2030 market
• Industry Value Chain
• Financing & Loans
• Governmental R&D Funding
• Levelized Cost of Energy- 2020-2040
C. Companies mentioned in the report:
Air Liquide, Air Products & Chemicals, Ally-Hi, Aquahydrex, AREVA, Asahi Kasei Corp, Atawey, Ballard Power Systems, BMW, Claind, Cummins, Daimler AG, Electrochaea, Enapter Srl, Engie ITM Power, Ergousp, Exytron, Fuel Cell Energy, General Motors, Giner Inc., Green Hydrogen Systems, H2Gen, Heliogen, Hiringa Energy, Hitachi Zosen Corp., Hydrogenics Corp., Hyster Yale,, HyTech Power, Hyundai Group (South Korea), TM Power Plc, Iwatani, Kia Motor, Linde, Mazda, McPhy Energy Enapter, Messer Group, Nel ASA, NEL Hydrogen, Plug Power, PowerTap, Renault, Showa Denko, Siemens AG., Starfire Energy, Taiyo Nippon, Tata Motors Limited., Toyota Motor, Uniper, Xebec
