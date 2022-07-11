Submit Release
News Search

There were 186 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,023 in the last 365 days.

Kensington Fund Services Selects PFS-PAXUS Fund Administration System

Pacific Fund Systems (‘PFS’) announces 8th new client for 2022

We firmly believe there is currently no better multi-functional market-wide product that can compete head on with PFS’ offering as a total fund administration solution”
— Paul Kneen
ISLE OF MAN, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Fund Systems (‘PFS’) is happy to announce that Kensington Fund Services Ltd (‘KFS’), a newly established fund administrator provider based in Bermuda, is the latest company to select the PFS-PAXUS fund administration system for its third-party fund administration business operations.

PFS, the leading provider of global fund administration software via its award-winning product PFS-PAXUS, provides a combination of services to clients including implementation services and ongoing support. With the system fully supporting the back-office fund administration and fund accounting of all manner of open and closed-ended traditional and alternative funds, including hedge funds and private equity investment vehicles, Kensington Fund Services will be able to take full advantage of the powerful and robust functionality on offer.

KFS is the latest client to opt for the full SaaS cloud deployment model, which allows PFS’ clients to benefit from a fully secure vendor hosted solution, with staff able to access PFS-PAXUS from any laptop or PC anywhere in the world, secure in the knowledge all data is managed 24/7 in a highly secure environment, and that all upgrades, DRP and ongoing maintenance will be taken care of by PFS’ experts.

Commenting on the Successful adoption of PFS-PAXUS by Kensington Fund Services, Paul Kneen, CEO of Pacific Fund Systems, added: "Kensington Fund Services is our 8th new client this year and we are delighted to welcome them to our global customer base. Pacific Fund Systems is going from strength to strength and with our continued active investment in PFS-PAXUS we have no plans to slow down. We firmly believe there is currently no better multi-functional market-wide product that can compete head on with PFS’ offering as a total fund administration solution, and we look forward to helping KFS grow their new fund services business.”

Graham MacDonald, Managing Director of KFS, noted: “The ability of PFS to provide an integrated solution that enables us to deliver timely and accurate reporting, was a key factor in deciding to partner with them. Their scalable platform is perfect for a new company like ours and means that we have the technology we need now and, in the future, as we continue to grow our business.”

Pacific Fund Systems services a continually expanding international client base with more than US$1tn of assets managed globally on PFS-PAXUS.

Kelly Ashe
Pacific Fund Systems Limited
7624451150 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Introducing PFS-PAXUS Fund Administration System

You just read:

Kensington Fund Services Selects PFS-PAXUS Fund Administration System

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.