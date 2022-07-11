Kensington Fund Services Selects PFS-PAXUS Fund Administration System
Pacific Fund Systems (‘PFS’) announces 8th new client for 2022
We firmly believe there is currently no better multi-functional market-wide product that can compete head on with PFS’ offering as a total fund administration solution”ISLE OF MAN, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Fund Systems (‘PFS’) is happy to announce that Kensington Fund Services Ltd (‘KFS’), a newly established fund administrator provider based in Bermuda, is the latest company to select the PFS-PAXUS fund administration system for its third-party fund administration business operations.
— Paul Kneen
PFS, the leading provider of global fund administration software via its award-winning product PFS-PAXUS, provides a combination of services to clients including implementation services and ongoing support. With the system fully supporting the back-office fund administration and fund accounting of all manner of open and closed-ended traditional and alternative funds, including hedge funds and private equity investment vehicles, Kensington Fund Services will be able to take full advantage of the powerful and robust functionality on offer.
KFS is the latest client to opt for the full SaaS cloud deployment model, which allows PFS’ clients to benefit from a fully secure vendor hosted solution, with staff able to access PFS-PAXUS from any laptop or PC anywhere in the world, secure in the knowledge all data is managed 24/7 in a highly secure environment, and that all upgrades, DRP and ongoing maintenance will be taken care of by PFS’ experts.
Commenting on the Successful adoption of PFS-PAXUS by Kensington Fund Services, Paul Kneen, CEO of Pacific Fund Systems, added: "Kensington Fund Services is our 8th new client this year and we are delighted to welcome them to our global customer base. Pacific Fund Systems is going from strength to strength and with our continued active investment in PFS-PAXUS we have no plans to slow down. We firmly believe there is currently no better multi-functional market-wide product that can compete head on with PFS’ offering as a total fund administration solution, and we look forward to helping KFS grow their new fund services business.”
Graham MacDonald, Managing Director of KFS, noted: “The ability of PFS to provide an integrated solution that enables us to deliver timely and accurate reporting, was a key factor in deciding to partner with them. Their scalable platform is perfect for a new company like ours and means that we have the technology we need now and, in the future, as we continue to grow our business.”
Pacific Fund Systems services a continually expanding international client base with more than US$1tn of assets managed globally on PFS-PAXUS.
