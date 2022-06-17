Sunibel Corporate Services Selects PFS-PAXUS
Pacific Fund Systems (‘PFS’) is pleased to announce that Sunibel Corporate Services (‘Sunibel’), has selected the PFS-PAXUS fund administration systemDOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Fund Systems (‘PFS’), the leading provider of global fund administration software, is pleased to announce that Sunibel Corporate Services (‘Sunibel’), a Mauritius-based fund administrator and corporate services provider, has selected the PFS-PAXUS fund administration system for its third-party fund administration business operations.
Sunibel offers complete end-to-end fund administration services to a variety of alternative funds, including fund accounting, investor services, compliance and tax services. PFS-PAXUS will provide Sunibel with a complete back-office fund accounting, multi-currency, portfolio valuation, fund pricing and transfer agency solution in a single, automated and fully integrated system.
Following an extensive and detailed procurement project, Sunibel selected PFS-PAXUS, opting for the full SaaS cloud deployment model, which allows PFS’ clients to benefit from a fully secure vendor hosted solution. Sunibel staff will be able to access PFS-PAXUS from any laptop or PC anywhere in the world, secure in the knowledge all data is managed 24/7 in a highly secure environment, and all upgrades, DRP and ongoing maintenance are taken care of by PFS’ experts.
Commenting upon the successful selection of PFS-PAXUS by Sunibel, Paul Kneen CEO of Pacific Fund Systems, added “Sunibel Corporate Services is a great addition to our global customer base, and we are delighted to welcome them as a new client. We firmly believe there is currently no better multi-functional market-wide product that can compete head on with PFS’ offering as a total fund administration solution, and we look forward to helping Sunibel grow their new fund services business."
Vikash Chumun, Managing Director of Sunibel, added: “With technology being an integral part of our offering and with clients looking for tailored fund administration services, it was important to us to find a system that would allow us to add value to our services, but also to accompany us through our growth. With a lengthy experience, well-developed functionalities for fund administrators, PFS-PAXUS was identified as the best solution to help us build on our strengths and continue to provide bespoke high-end services to our clients.”
Pacific Fund Systems services a continually expanding international client base with more than US$1tn of assets managed globally on PFS-PAXUS. To learn more please visit: www.pacificfundsystems.com
For more information on Sunibel, please consult www.sunibel.com
