Mighty Paw’s New Dog Lift Harness Makes Lifting Rear Legs of Old & Injured Dogs Easy
The family orientated dog gear company released a durable dog sling to support back legs in dogs with weak, collapsing or paralyzed hind legs.
We’re happy to be able to offer dog parents an easy way to offload weight from their dog’s hurting joints so they don’t have to give up quality time or adventures with their furry best friends.”ROCHESTER, NY, USA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mighty Paw, creators of the Smart Bell, Dog Car Seat Belts and other innovative dog gear, announced the launch of their new Dog Lifting Harness.
— Corey Smith, founder Mighty Paw
It’s a truly life changing tool for all size dogs who need mobility assistance. For example, dogs who recover from leg fractures, knee surgery or hip replacements (ACL/CCL). But also dogs who suffer from arthritis/hip dysplasia, spinal stroke and degenerative myelopathy (DM).
That said, the dog sling helps dog downers lift their fur babies into the car and onto furniture. It also helps take them on short walks and guide them up & down stairs, both inside the home as well as outside.
Additionally, the dog lift harness offers potty support, specifically to enable dogs to squat.
Since the dog sling is lined with soft fleece material, it keeps the belly cushioned at all times and doesn’t cause any chafing. The adjustable straps help remove stress from the handler’s back because they don’t have to bend over to help their dog.
Bonus features: The comfort handle with grip support to protect hands. Since the dog lift harness is machine washable, it’s easy to clean in case of an accident while wearing it.
Dog Lift Harness’s Features:
*Heavy duty nylon webbing
*Soft fleece interior lining
*Adjustable sling straps
*Removable comfort handle with grip support
*Strong metal hardware
*Machine washable materials
Sizes:
*Straps are adjustable from 10”-20”
*Pad size S: 15” x 4”
*Pad size M: 21” x 6.3”
*Pad size L: 29” x 7.5”
Colors:
*Black/gray
About Mighty Paw:
Founded by Corey Smith in 2015, Mighty Paw is a small family-owned and operated dog gear company that’s headquartered in Rochester, NY. Their first product, a hands-free bungee leash set, was born out of sheer necessity when Corey and his wife Sonya, both avid runners, couldn’t find the right gear for runs with their dog Barley. Since then, Mighty Paw has designed a full range of high-quality, affordable products that make life easier and more fun for active dog parents. https://mightypaw.com https://mightypaw.com/blogs/news https://www.instagram.com/mightypaw/ ###
