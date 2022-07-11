Sikama International at SEMICON West 2022 – “Reliable, Repeatable, Responsible Reflow”
Sikama International is excited to exhibit at SEMICON West 2022 this July.
This revolutionary breakthrough offers the safest and lowest cost per wafer yet for the semiconductor packaging industry.”SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sikama International is excited to exhibit at SEMICON West 2022 this July, presenting the innovative Electron Attachment fluxless reflow technology, our upcoming 40th anniversary, and an extensive product line for a broad range of applications providing customers with the highest efficiency, smallest footprint, and most versatility in the industry.
— Jeffrey Blair
Our patented Electron Attachment technology, developed in partnership with AirProducts™, provides unmatched performance offering truly safe and residue-free fluxless reflow. The system is operated with N2 cover gas and an H2/N2 blend with less than 5% hydrogen, ensuring safe operation. The EA UP1200 utilizes an electrically isolated ceramic roller transport mechanism to move the work item from zone-to-zone through the oven. The work item is deoxidized in the EA zones prior to reflow which eliminates the need for flux coating or washing. This technology has shown to be superior to formic acid processes time and time again. In addition, this revolutionary breakthrough offers the safest and lowest cost per wafer yet for the semiconductor packaging industry.
Sikama is looking forward to discussing their full product line at SEMICON West this year. Visit our booth #1447 to learn more and enter to win an iPad Air!
