Submit Release
News Search

There were 454 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,331 in the last 365 days.

Sikama International at SEMICON West 2022 – “Reliable, Repeatable, Responsible Reflow”

Front view of EA UP1200, three paneled rectangular silver machine with a computer in the center panel.

Sikama International's Electron Attachment UP1200

Sikama International is excited to exhibit at SEMICON West 2022 this July.

This revolutionary breakthrough offers the safest and lowest cost per wafer yet for the semiconductor packaging industry.”
— Jeffrey Blair
SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sikama International is excited to exhibit at SEMICON West 2022 this July, presenting the innovative Electron Attachment fluxless reflow technology, our upcoming 40th anniversary, and an extensive product line for a broad range of applications providing customers with the highest efficiency, smallest footprint, and most versatility in the industry.

Our patented Electron Attachment technology, developed in partnership with AirProducts™, provides unmatched performance offering truly safe and residue-free fluxless reflow. The system is operated with N2 cover gas and an H2/N2 blend with less than 5% hydrogen, ensuring safe operation. The EA UP1200 utilizes an electrically isolated ceramic roller transport mechanism to move the work item from zone-to-zone through the oven. The work item is deoxidized in the EA zones prior to reflow which eliminates the need for flux coating or washing. This technology has shown to be superior to formic acid processes time and time again. In addition, this revolutionary breakthrough offers the safest and lowest cost per wafer yet for the semiconductor packaging industry.

Sikama is looking forward to discussing their full product line at SEMICON West this year. Visit our booth #1447 to learn more and enter to win an iPad Air!

Jeffrey Blair
Sikama International
jeff@sikama.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

EA UP1200 Demonstration

You just read:

Sikama International at SEMICON West 2022 – “Reliable, Repeatable, Responsible Reflow”

Distribution channels: Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.