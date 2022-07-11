SPG Land pioneers next-level smart home technology at $800m development Paradiso Place
An artist impression of the lagoon pool with swim-up bar on the podium level amenities area exclusive for residents and their guests
New luxury masterplan development Paradiso Place is revolutionising apartment living by incorporating a fully-integrated smart living platform
Our vision of bringing the convenience of smart technology to everyone aligns with SPG Land’s focus on developing smart homes and precincts, a unique level of commitment within the property industry”GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading international property developer SPG Land is offering unrivalled convenience to its residents with a next-level smart living platform at their $800m residential development Paradiso Place.
The Paradiso Place App, custom designed for the three-tower residential development, is next generation smart home technology that will give residents the power to manage their home life with a simple tap on their smart devices from wherever they are in the world.
Residents at Paradiso Place can gain full control over their smart apartment while at home and remotely, from granting access to guests into their apartments and reserving common facilities, to the most basic needs of switching lights on and off and adjusting the room temperature. Residents will also have the ability to add on smart controls for appliances and for the opening and closing of curtains.
Developed by global market-leading smart home technology provider Habitap, the Paradiso Place App is the latest in smart home technology, seamlessly combining smart controls, community management and lifestyle offerings through a single software interface to make it easier for users to access multiple functions from their smart devices.
Franklin Tang, CEO and founder of Habitap, says these are the key features for modern day smart living that provide residents with greater levels of convenience, efficiency and comfort when performing everyday tasks.
“Our vision of bringing the convenience of smart technology to everyone aligns with SPG Land’s focus on developing smart homes and precincts, a unique level of commitment within the property industry,” Mr Tang said.
“From smart home controls to smart community management and access to lifestyle offerings, the Habitap mobile application customised for Paradiso Place will transform how its residents connect and interact with their built environment and experience the amenities provided. The Paradiso Place App’s open platform connects homeowners to an ecosystem of smart appliances and devices, commonly known as Internet-Of-Things, from wherever they are in the world at any time.
“Through one integrated mobile app, they will have easy access to a variety of services and features such as facilities booking, visitor management and security access control all in one place. Self-managed and intelligent homes are the way of our future and promise a greater peace of mind with unprecedented remote monitoring, access and control over our private and shared amenity spaces. We have future-proofed smart living at Paradiso Place with the Habitap cloud platform that is constantly evolving to keep pace with fast-moving smart technologies globally.”
Other functions of the app are remote locking and unlocking of doors to the residents’ private apartments, booking and accessing the facilities within the building, including the full floor of co-working spaces on Level 26 in Tower 1 of which hot desks, meeting rooms and private rooms for video conferencing can be booked and accessed. The app also has the capability to control the lighting, blinds and screens in the meeting rooms, as well as the projector screen in the event space.
The $800million Paradiso Place is a landmark development of distinction that will transform an 11,483 sqm whole city block site between Surfers Paradise Boulevard and Ferny Avenue at the northern end of Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast.
Being delivered by leading international property developer SPG Land, Paradiso Place is the first development of its kind in Australia, offering an unprecedented level of amenity and smart living at its premier oceanside address.
Three residential towers will share extensive five-star, resort-style amenities on the Level 1 podium, and each tower will also feature a full floor of residential amenities on their 26th levels, while a ground-level retail and dining plaza will create a neighbourhood precinct.
Adrian Parsons from TOTAL Property Group, SPG Land’s appointed apartment sales manager, says every Habitap-enabled smart home in Paradiso Place is carefully designed to support an integrated smart lifestyle experience and assist residents to easily interact with their community.
“SPG Land is pioneering a smart technology-enhanced future at Paradiso Place that truly extends the limits of comfort and future home living,” Mr Parsons said.
“Through the Habitap app, designed specifically for Paradiso Place, every apartment will be empowered by smart technology to assist with daily tasks, from inviting guests and letting them in, to controlling lights, temperature, arranging daily amenities and more – residents will be able to do it all with a simple tap of a button, even when they are on-the-go.
“This smart home technology is next level and of a global standard. When we explain how the app works to Paradiso’s apartment purchasers, they can see the huge potential for the ultimate convenience in apartment living and enhanced lifestyle experiences.”
Tower 1 of Paradiso Place will be the first to be built, offering 258 well-appointed one, two and three-bedroom smart apartments with ocean views across 38 levels. One-bedroom apartments start at $591,000, two-bedroom apartments begin at $832,000, two-bedroom plus multi-purpose room apartments are priced from $1,261,000, and three-bedroom apartments begin at $1,596,000. Details on the two penthouses are yet to be released.
Exclusive, residents-only five-star resort amenities on the Level 1 podium include a lagoon pool with swim-up bar, sunset pool, a resident-only restaurant, alfresco dining areas, daybeds, lounges and a wellness terrace, above a retail and dining precinct on the ground level.
More information on apartments at Tower 1, now on the market, can be discovered at the expansive $4m Paradiso Place Sales Gallery located at the development site; 103 Ferny Avenue, Surfers Paradise, with free onsite parking offering purchasers the opportunity to spend time exploring the full-sized apartments.
The Paradiso Place Sales Gallery is the largest development display in the Southern Hemisphere and includes two full-scale apartments, a spacious grand foyer showcasing design features of Tower 1’s lobby and an impressive 2.5-metre scale model of the three-tower development.
For sales information and to arrange for a personal tour of the Paradiso Place Sales Gallery, visit www.paradisoplace.com.au or phone TOTAL Property Group on 1300 103 111.
