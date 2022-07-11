Submit Release
Utility Global Launches First Ever Zero-Electricity Electrolysis Process for Net Zero Hydrogen Conversion

eXERO Process combines advantages of chemical and electrolytic processes for a more sustainable global energy transition

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utility Global, a leading innovator in sustainable hydrogen, today announced the introduction of the eXERO™ Process for highly sustainable hydrogen production. This proprietary process marks the first time the energy industry has seen a zero-electricity electrolysis process to convert sustainable waste streams directly into high-purity, low-cost hydrogen.

The eXERO (Electroless Coupled Exchange Reduction Oxidation) Process is achieved by removing the external electrical circuit from an electrolyzer and instead driving the electrolysis reaction with the overpotential (voltage) that exists between different gas compositions. Similar to a conventional solid oxide electrolyzer, water is reduced at the cathode into hydrogen and oxygen ions. The oxygen ions are then transferred through an oxygen ion conducting electrolyte. However, unlike a conventional electrochemical reactor, electrons are transferred through an electronically conducting phase within the electrolyte, rather than via an external circuit.

“We get up in the morning and come to work with one thing in mind – to deliver disruptive technology solutions that overcome legacy sustainability challenges,” stated Claus Nussgruber, chief executive officer of Utility Global. “Every single member of this team is passionate to do things differently, to change the world through a more inquisitive, a more elegant view into technology development.”

The eXERO Process will be at the heart of Utility Global’s product offerings focused on next-gen fueling, green chemicals, and sustainable steel and refining industries – each unlocking a multi-billion-dollar decarbonization market.

About Utility Global
Utility Global is a Houston, Texas-based sustainable hydrogen company pioneering the eXERO™ Process to rapidly unlock an affordable beyond-net-zero low carbon future. The company’s mission is to deliver disruptive technology solutions that overcome legacy sustainability challenges through an unparalleled Innovation Engine and Rapid Commercialization Methodology. For more information on Utility Global, please visit www.utility.global.

Nicolia Wiles
PRIME|PR
+1 512-698-7373
nwiles@prime-techpr.com

