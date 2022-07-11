Capital Pawn Wins National Recognition
The Best of Pawn Awards Celebrate Industry Leaders Across North America
Tens of thousands of men and women work in pawnshops just like us, so this award is a huge honor and renews our commitment to bring the best of pawnbroking to our customers. ”SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Pawn, with five locations in Oregon, has been named a winner of the 2022 Best of Pawn Awards. These awards, presented by The Pawnbroker Network, recognize the people and pawnshops that demonstrate a commitment to improving the perception of the pawn industry through professionalism and fair business practices. Co-owner Adam Anundi is also a winner in the People Category.
"Tens of thousands of men and women work in pawnshops just like us, so this award is a huge honor," Adam said, "and renews our commitment to bring the best of pawnbroking to our customers."
After opening the first store in Salem in 2011, Capital Pawn quickly established a reputation in the local community and beyond for a warm and inviting atmosphere focused on outstanding customer service delivered by engaged and friendly employees. It's an approach that has won local and national recognition and has led to the opening of four additional locations in McMinnville, Albany, Beaverton, and the acquisition of H&B Pawn, Oregon's oldest licensed pawnshop.
"We're thrilled to be recognized," said Beth Anundi, who operates the company alongside Adam, "And it's particularly gratifying to see Adam specifically named since his leadership is key to our culture as a company and the development of our team."
More information about Capital Pawn is available at cappawn.com. To see the full list of winners of the Best of Pawn Awards, visit bestofpawn.com.
