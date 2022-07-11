Submit Release
News Search

There were 303 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,161 in the last 365 days.

Capital Pawn Wins National Recognition

Adam and Beth Anundi of Capital Pawn

Capital Pawn Oregon

The Best of Pawn Awards Celebrate Industry Leaders Across North America

Tens of thousands of men and women work in pawnshops just like us, so this award is a huge honor and renews our commitment to bring the best of pawnbroking to our customers. ”
— Adam Anundi
SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Pawn, with five locations in Oregon, has been named a winner of the 2022 Best of Pawn Awards. These awards, presented by The Pawnbroker Network, recognize the people and pawnshops that demonstrate a commitment to improving the perception of the pawn industry through professionalism and fair business practices. Co-owner Adam Anundi is also a winner in the People Category.

"Tens of thousands of men and women work in pawnshops just like us, so this award is a huge honor," Adam said, "and renews our commitment to bring the best of pawnbroking to our customers."

After opening the first store in Salem in 2011, Capital Pawn quickly established a reputation in the local community and beyond for a warm and inviting atmosphere focused on outstanding customer service delivered by engaged and friendly employees. It's an approach that has won local and national recognition and has led to the opening of four additional locations in McMinnville, Albany, Beaverton, and the acquisition of H&B Pawn, Oregon's oldest licensed pawnshop.

"We're thrilled to be recognized," said Beth Anundi, who operates the company alongside Adam, "And it's particularly gratifying to see Adam specifically named since his leadership is key to our culture as a company and the development of our team."

More information about Capital Pawn is available at cappawn.com. To see the full list of winners of the Best of Pawn Awards, visit bestofpawn.com.

Cyndee Harrison
The Pawnbroker Network
+1 3134102343
email us here

You just read:

Capital Pawn Wins National Recognition

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.