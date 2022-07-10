Vishwa Ganesh has recently released a brand new project: "A Sailor's Tale"

DUBAI, UAE, July 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vishwa Ganesh is an artist and songwriter who has recently released a brand new single, "A Sailor's Tale". This new release represents a very good introduction to the work of this artist, who is not simply aiming to entertain the audience, but also to achieve a much deeper connection. "A Sailor's Tale" is a fun, fresh, and one-of-a-kind piece of music, which is going to be right up your alley if you do enjoy the sound of music that is very story-driven. This is most definitely the case, as the artist managed to create a fantastic narrative experience, which will take the listener hand in hand into a one-of-a-kind adventure. This song showcases Vishwa Ganesh’s incredible versatility, as well as the enormous variety that listeners can expect from the artist’s music. This release is yet another fantastic addition to an already impressive discography, from an artist who continues to evolve and break new musical ground.

Listen to the song:- https://ffm.to/ytxofg