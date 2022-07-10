Vishwa Ganesh has recently released a brand new project: "A Sailor's Tale"

DUBAI, UAE, July 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vishwa Ganesh is an artist and songwriter who has recently released a brand new single, "A Sailor's Tale". This new release represents a very good introduction to the work of this artist, who is not simply aiming to entertain the audience, but also to achieve a much deeper connection. "A Sailor's Tale" is a fun, fresh, and one-of-a-kind piece of music, which is going to be right up your alley if you do enjoy the sound of music that is very story-driven. This is most definitely the case, as the artist managed to create a fantastic narrative experience, which will take the listener hand in hand into a one-of-a-kind adventure. This song showcases Vishwa Ganesh’s incredible versatility, as well as the enormous variety that listeners can expect from the artist’s music. This release is yet another fantastic addition to an already impressive discography, from an artist who continues to evolve and break new musical ground.

Find out more about Vishwa Ganesh, and listen to "A Sailor's Tale". This release is currently available on all of the best digital music streaming services on the web today.

Listen to the song:- https://ffm.to/ytxofg

Vishwa Ganesh
Vishwa Ganesh
itsvxshwa@gmail.com

Vishwa Ganesh
Vishwa Ganesh itsvxshwa@gmail.com
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

