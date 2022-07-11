Thor: Love and Thunder Bows To $143M Opening Weekend
The film’s box office results make it the second in a back-to-back weekend streak of $100 million-plus openers.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thor: Love and Thunder minted $143 million domestically and $302 million globally this past weekend, making over $20 million more than Ragnarok, the franchise’s character-centric predecessor. By 3pm Thursday, July 7, Thor posted $29 million, the second largest preview haul just after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Metrics estimated Thor’s debut would clock in to that of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($146.5 million) and Captain Marvel ($153.4 million). Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice Pro, predicted a range of $135-165 million with a pinpoint at $154 million.
"This weekend, Marvel fans turned out in force once again for the continuing adventures of one of the last remaining original Avengers,” Robbins said. “Filmmaker Taika Waititi helped reinvent the Thor brand in Ragnarok five years ago, and that popular MCU entry combined with the character's popular story arc in Infinity War and Endgame generated enthusiasm for Love and Thunder. The film also notably follows last week's Minions: The Rise of Gru to become the first pair of films with domestic openings over $100 million on consecutive weekends for the first time since Incredibles 2 and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in June 2018."
After the stellar debut of Minions this month, Thor topped off a high-performing second quarter loaded with box office breaking titles like Top Gun: Maverick, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Jurassic World: Dominion. Not only do the high numbers suggest great promise, but so does the variety of content released over the late spring and early summer season. With films that cater to audiences of all ages and backgrounds, there’s no doubt the cinema industry is seeing a light at the end of the post-pandemic tunnel.
“It’s especially great for cinema operators,” said Stan Ruszkowski, president of The Boxoffice Company, a world leading provider of media, technology, and data for the film industry that sells white-label solutions to exhibitors of all sizes. The company sold 5.2 million tickets on its newly launched SaaS solution in the second quarter alone and looks forward to selling even more through the rest of the year. “Every weekend this quarter has been like a home run for our clients. I take a lot of pride in knowing that the exhibitors we work with are prepared to capitalize on these big opening weekends,” Ruszkowski added. “Personally, I can’t wait to see how well our SaaS clients do with the release of Black Panther and Avatar at the end of this year.”
