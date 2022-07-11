SRE Technologies President Wins Most Connected Award

John G. Stevens

John G. Stevens is again listed among the industry’s most connected executives.

We are living in a time when we have few limitations when it comes to interacting with the consumers we serve online. It’s why we built SRE.com and it’s the future of our industry.” — John G. Stevens, President SRE.com

TORRANCE, CA, USA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SRE Technologies Inc., developer of an online destination designed to save home loan borrowers money by connecting them with select mortgage originators, announced today that company President John G. Stevens has been recognized by National Mortgage Professional magazine as one of the Most Connected Mortgage Professionals. The publication prints its annual list of social media savvy executives in its July issue.

“I’m very pleased to again make this list of mortgage executives who understand the importance of social media,” Stevens said. “We are living in a time when we have few limitations when it comes to interacting with the consumers we serve online. It’s why we built SRE.com and it’s the future of our industry. I’m pleased that the editors have recognized me in this way and I congratulate all of the executives who made this year’s list.”

In its announcement of the 2022 list, the editors called making this year’s list a great achievement and wrote, “Your selection as one of this year’s Most Connected Mortgage Professionals is a significant and well-deserved honor.”

Stevens has worked in the Mortgage Industry since 2003. Prior to joining SRE, he served as Vice President of Cornerstone Mortgage Group. Before that, he was Vice President of Business Development for Mountain West Financial.

For many years, Stevens has served the industry by volunteering his time and experience through the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB). He started with a position on the Board of Directors in 2011. He has since served as Vice-President for the 2015-2016 year, President-elect for the 2016-2017 year, President for the 2017-2018, and Immediate Past President and Ethics chair for the 2018-2019 term. He has also been active in his state association.

A recipient of many awards, Stevens has been recognized for over seven years running as one of the 40 most Influential Mortgage Professionals as well as one of the 25 Most Connected Mortgage Professionals. Most recently, he earned a Next Gen Leader award from Progress in Lending.

For the last few years, Stevens has been leading the effort to build SRE.com. Unlike other portals that focus on the data moving through the technological systems that power the industry, SRE’s website offers a human component to empower consumers to seek out the support they need and make choices based on the actual experience of their peers.

SRE Professional Experts (SPEs) are mortgage professionals with a valid license and profile on the site, licensed real estate agents with a profile on the site or professionals licensed as both with a profile on the site. SRE.com’s social marketplace connects consumers with SRE SPEs from the mortgage and real estate industries. Consumers can locate, vet, rate, and review professionals and choose a trusted advisor to guide them through the real estate buying, selling or financing process. Mortgage originators and real estate agents use the marketplace to collect consumer ratings and reviews and present themselves as SRE Professional Experts.

ABOUT SRE Technologies, Inc.

SRE technologies, Inc. is a global technology provider focused on creating online destinations that provide consumers with safe online spaces to discover, evaluate, purchase and review the products and services they need to live happier and more fulfilled lives. With an emphasis on human-assisted eCommerce, the company provides a technological platform that provides the social marketplace where consumers and industry professionals can meet and conduct business. The result is that, for the first time, consumers are in control of their most significant investment, their homes. To find out more, visit the company online at www.sre.com.