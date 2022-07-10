American Management University to Host First Live Graduation in Nearly Three Years Since the Outbreak of COVID-19
AMU is pleased to announce graduation ceremony in Vietnam; honorary PhD in Humane Letters will be conferred on children’s book author Aaron OzeeWEST COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Management University will have her first live graduation ceremony in nearly three years. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 has prevented the school from holding any live graduation because of the lockdown issued to curb the spread of the virus. With the lockdown rules now eased, the university’s first live graduation ceremony since 2019 is tentatively set for September 10, 2022 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. At the event, current graduates and past graduates who were honored in virtual ceremonies will be honored for their achievements.
Speaking about the graduation ceremony, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the University, Roy Virgen Jr. had this to say, “We’re really looking forward to this event. The pandemic really changed how schools and students interacted. We were able to change our approach to get through COVID, now we have a chance to honor those students who stuck by us and honor those who joined us as the world began to improve.”
A handful of recipients will receive an honorary doctorate, among them is award-winning children’s book author, Aaron Ozee who is best known for the book, Regulus. The American Management University is recognizing Dr. Ozee’s achievements and philanthropy by honoring him with the school’s first ever honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.
While other schools were closing their doors during the pandemic, the American Management University continued to offer programs—remotely—to students all over the world. According to the university, many students enrolled in its business and management programs from Southeast Asia, which is why Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam was chosen for its graduation ceremony.
“The location of the event is still being determined, but I assure you that it will be a wonderful event for the graduates, their friends and family, and members of the International Alliance of Business Professionals, our non-profit sponsor,” explained AMU Chairman, Roy Virgen Jr.
Tickets will go on sale soon for IABP members and the general public to network, watch the ceremony, and enjoy a wonderful dinner with live entertainment.
To nominate a recipient for an honorary doctorate, please send a nomination letter and a CV of the nominee to honorary@amu.education.
About American Management University (AMU)
American Management University is located in West Covina, California. The university focuses on master's and doctoral degree programs in Leadership, Business, and Sports Management. It offers an education accessible to managers with time constraints and individuals with other obligations. AMU ensures that students learn through an interactive curriculum that focuses on critical thinking, communication, and strategy.
American Management University has met the qualifications for exemption from regulation under the Act, under the California Education Code (CEC) section 94874 (b)(1). AMU is co-sponsored by the International Alliance of Business Professionals (IABP), U.S., a non-profit professional association. All students are the IABP and the Association of Professional Managers and Entrepreneurs (APME), a U.K. professional organization. Any person interested in enrolling in AMU’s programs must first become a member of the IABP or APME.
AMU is an educational member of the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE), Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges & Universities (ASIC UK), the National Business Education Association, the United States Distance Learning Association, with all programs also accredited by the Association of Professional Managers and Entrepreneurs of London (APME).
For more information, please visit https://www.amu.education or http://www.iabp.us
Roy Virgen Jr
American Education Inc
+1 657-333-6080
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook