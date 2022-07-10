MACAU, July 10 - To tie in with the epidemic prevention work of the SAR government and reduce the risk of the transmission of COVID-19 virus, the headquarters of the Education and Youth Development Bureau will suspend public services from 11 to 15 July 2022. For enquiries, please call 28555533 during office hours, or email to webmaster@dsedj.gov.mo, or visit the DSEDJ website: www.dsedj.gov.mo.