IAM to adopt crowd control measures in public markets depending on situation and calls on public to shop in markets during off-peak hours

MACAU, July 10 - To comply with the pandemic prevention work of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will adopt crowd control measures such as queuing and on-site distribution of number tags according to the actual people flow in the different public markets, so as to lower the risk of the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, IAM calls on the public to shop in the markets during off-peak hours, leave the markets as soon as possible after shopping and comply with the pandemic prevention guidelines to reduce crowd gatherings.

Currently, people flows in the public markets are mainly concentrated in Patane Market, Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market and S. Lourenço Municipal Market Complex. IAM will adopt crowd control measures, including queuing and on-site distribution of number tags, according to the actual situation and the environmental conditions of the markets. IAM also calls on the individuals inside the markets to leave the markets as soon as possible after shopping. Meanwhile, IAM urges the public to go to the markets during off-peak hours or choose to shop in other public markets nearby to achieve the aim of diverting the people flow. Currently, the peak of people flow in Patane Market is from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., while the peaks of the people flows in Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market and S. Lourenço Municipal Market Complex are mainly concentrated from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

IAM once again reminds the public that all individuals entering the markets are required to wear masks properly, undergo temperature checks, scan the “Venue Codes” and pay attention to personal hygiene and environmental hygiene. Security guards stationed at the markets also provide disinfectant alcohol to individuals entering the markets to strengthen disease prevention.