Arrangement of external services of the CCAC between 11th and 15th July

MACAU, July 10 - Due to the current situation of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Declaration of Assets and Interests Division and the two Branch Offices of the CCAC will temporarily be closed between 11th and 15th July. Should residents wish to file reports or administrative complaints, they may use the online complaint service of the CCAC or call the Report Hotline at 2836 1212.

During the period when the Declaration of Assets and Interests Division suspends its services, the deadlines for submission of the declaration of assets and interests by public servants will be extended. Detailed arrangement will be announced in due course.