Mekong Delta focused on digital transformation in agriculture

VIETNAM, July 10 - Delegates attend a digital transformation workshop in Hậu Giang Province on Thursday. VNA/VNS Photo

MEKONG DELTA – Rapid digital transformation is considered the best way for the Mekong Delta agricultural sector to overcome difficulties and recover in the post-pandemic period, a seminar heard in Hậu Giang Province last week.

The event was held to discuss how products and services from the delta could enter the global supply chain, and brought together business leaders, policymakers and researchers, who spoke about opportunities and challenges as well as solutions to facilitate digital transformation in agriculture and sustainable agricultural development in the region.

They also exchanged views on how to make the processing sector the basis for developing smart agriculture, restructure agriculture in association with the development of green, circular and digital economies and apply advanced technologies in farming.

Lâm Nguyễn Hải Long, president of the HCM City Computer Association, said all provincial agencies in the region must become engaged in digital transformation in agriculture to ensure transparency in markets.

He emphasised that farmers and small firms need to be key players in digital transformation.

Hậu Giang Province has seen a transition from agricultural production to agricultural economy in which farmers have closer linkages with experts, scientists and distributors to improve agricultural and fisheries value chains.

It offers incentives to attract foreign investment in agriculture and has developed a strategy for digital transformation with a focus on three pillars; e-government, e-economy and e-society.

Đồng Văn Thanh, chairman of the province People's Committee, said priority would be given to digital transformation in eight areas that have a direct effect on society: healthcare, education, industry, agriculture, transportation, and logistics.

The province would provide training to help achieve digital transformation, upgrade its Data Integration Centre, promote the use of new technologies, and develop high-quality broadband infrastructure and internet of things connections, he said.

It will also strengthen supply chains, transfer technologies, carry out research into digital products, increase awareness of digital transformation, promote an innovation eco-system for start-ups, and help businesses develop digital products. – VNS