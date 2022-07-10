The 2026 Extreme Weather Events Mitigation Market Would Total $435 Billion, According to a New Report
The 1st report that presents a bottom-up analysis of hundreds (311) Extreme Weather Events Mitigation submarketsWASHINGTON, DC, U.S., July 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new market report (395 pages, 305 tables & figures) published by HSRC, Extreme Weather Events Mitigation Market & Technologies – 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts, contains a thorough analysis of 6 technologies, 5 regional, 5 revenue source and 60 national markets, detailing 311 markets.
The report focuses on the mitigation investments of weather emergencies such as tornadoes, hurricanes, ice storms, fire, flooding, sand storms and heat waves, earthquakes, landslides and tsunamis.
This market report is the utmost comprehensive review of the Extreme Weather Events Mitigation market available today.
Questions answered in this report include:
• What will the 2022-2030 market size be?
• How do COP26 & Corona affect the market?
• Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?
• What drives customers to invest?
• What are the technologies trends?
• What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
• How much are countries expected to invest in Extreme Weather Events Mitigation?
What does the Extreme Weather Events Mitigation Market & Technologies – 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts report give you?
A. The Extreme Weather Events Mitigation market size data is analyzed via four independent perspectives.
1. By 6 Extreme Weather Events Mitigation Technologies:
• Climate Adapted Water Infrastructure
• Floods Control
• Wildfire Mitigation
• Weather Monitoring, Modeling & Forecasting
• Extreme Weather Public Warning Systems
• GHG Emission Tracking
2. By 5 Revenue Source Markets:
• Infrastructure
• Product Sales
• Maintenance
• Upgrades
• Other
3. By 5 Regional Markets:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia Pacific
4. By 60 National Markets:
The U.S., Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Rest of Latin America, Austria, Belarus Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Ukraine, Rest of Europe, Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, South Africa Turkey, UAE, Rest of MEA, Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific
B. Detailed market analysis frameworks are provided, including:
• Market drivers & inhibitors
• Business opportunities
• SWOT analysis
• Competitive analysis
• Business environment
• The 2020-2030 market
• Industry Value Chain
• Financing & Loans
• Governmental R&D Funding
C. Companies mentioned in the report:
ABB Ltd , AccuWeather Inc. , Aerobotics, Airmar Technology Corporation, All Weather, Inc. , AMETEK, Inc., Amii Sp. z o.o., Aquaphor, AWMA, Barchemicals, Bentley Systems, Berghof Membrane Technology, Berluto Armaturen GmbH, Bernardinello Engineering S.p.a., Bertfelt Teknik AB, bestUV BV, Binder Engineering B.V., BioEnTech, Bio-Microbics, Inc., Biotek Environmental Science Ltd., BIO-UV Group, Blount International, Blücher GmbH, Blue Foot Membranes NV, BLUEMATER SA, Blupura, BML METAL MANUFACTORY CO., LTD, Bokju Co., Ltd., Bona Water Purification, Borg & Overström, Bosman Watermanagement B.V., Campbell Scientific , Caterpillar, Changzhou Boyuan Plastic Co.,Ltd, Columbia Weather Systems, DAGAGA Co., Ltd., Deere & Company , Doosan Infracore , DroneSeed, Ecolab Engineering GmbH, Ecolog, Emerson Electric Co, Flood Control Asia RS, Flood Control International, FloodBreak, Floodgates Ireland, FPZ SPA, G. Lufft Mess-und Regeltechnik, Gebrüder Heyl Vertriebsgesellschaft für innovative Wasseraufbereitung mbH, General Electric Company , Haining BEISHI Environment Protection Technology CO., LTD, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hunton Engineering, IBS Engineered Products, Insight Robotics , Integrated Forest Management, Komatsu Forest AB, Livingcare Co., Ltd., Lufft Mess-und Regeltechnik , MM Engineering, Morcom International, Parafoil, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Pingluo Baojun Activated Carbon Co.,Ltd. | China, POLTANK SAU, Ponsse , Quantum Spatial, Raven Industries, Rockwell Automation, Inc, Rottne Industri AB, Sampo Rosenlew , SHENZHEN FONTUS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Sick AG , Siemens AG, Silvere, Skye Instruments , SPC Biomicrogel Company Ltd, StormGeo , Sutron Corporation, Teledyne Technologies , The Weather Company , Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tigercat, Treemetrics, Treevia Forest Technologies , Trimble , Vaisala OY, Veolia Water Technologies Techno Center Netherlands B.V., Water Care Filter srl
