Gushcloud International Launches “Our Boring Life” Content House in New York

The OBL squad includes (from left) Will Green as a featured talent, Tyron Klynhans, Vitaliy Klinshpon, Johnny Valentine, Erick Shtezel, and Nate Crosiar as mainstay creators. TikTok star Gianluca Molin (not in photo) will also be a featured talent.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gushcloud International, a global technology-driven digital talent and media company headquarteredin Singapore, announced today the launch of “Our Boring Life,” a new New York-based contenthouse, as part of its efforts to create sustainable careers for content creators.Our Boring Life (OBL) aims to be a powerful collective of multifaceted influencers. With a backgroundin music, acting, modeling, gaming, comedy, and sports, this pool of digital stars is headlined by itsfounding creator Johnny Valentine (@johnnyvalentineee). The rest of the squad, aka OBL boys,include Tyron Klynhans (@tyy.k), Vitaliy Klinshpon (@mypg13account), Erick Shtezel(@calabungabby), and Nate Crosiar (@natecrosiar) who together with Johnny have collectivelyamassed almost 10 million TikTok followers and over 173 million likes. They will be joined by othercreators including Italian TikTok star Gianluca Molin (@gianluca_molin) who has almost 1 millionfollowers and Will Green (@rintaroes) of Chinese descent from the UK, with over 300,000 followers onTikTok.With the backing of Gushcloud, the group will share a home in New York where they can brainstormideas, collaborate on videos, and work on advancing their careers as well as host brand events andactivations. They will have daily uploads on the @oblboys TikTok and Instagram pages and will showmore of their lives inside the house on the official Our Boring Life YouTube channel.“Gushcloud is committed to creating a sustainable future for our content creators and we’re proud topartner with mainstays Johnny, Tyron, Vitaliy, Erick, and Nate and OBL featured guest talents, Willand Gianluca. We share the same values with the OBL boys when it comes to investing in talents andcreators, and we’re excited to see them succeed and bring their careers to the next level. With that,we want our creators to focus on what they do best — create content. Gushcloud will have their fullsupport with a team of agents, creatives, and producers,” said Joanne Liew, Chief Studios andContent Officer of Gushcloud International.While the OBL boys share a lot of common ground, particularly in their hustle and goal of dominatingthe digital space, the boys are also very much diverse and unique in their background and areas ofinterest.Johnny, born to a Columbian mother and Greek dad, is a young influencer making his way acrossseveral platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. He has released a few hit songsincluding “More Than the Last Time,” “Incompatible,” and “Flex on Ya Ex,” and also aspires tobecome an actor. Growing up, Johnny wanted to be a veterinarian, and though he hasn’t pursuedthat dream yet, he still loves to help anyone and everyone as seen in his viral TikTok videos.Tyron who hails from South Africa is famous on TikTok for his lip-sync and dance videos. More thanthat, he is competitive by nature. He used to swim competitively, enjoys going to the gym, anddabbles in a few video games for fun. But, in whatever he does, he’s always out to be the best and tomake his parents proud.Nate from Illinois is OBL's resident gamer and the youngest of the OBL brood. He started on TikTokas a lip-sync performer and, later on, ventured into streaming and competitive gaming. Similar to therest of the boys, Nate - who is also into fashion and fitness - is on a mission to prove to anyone thathe can be successful in carving his own path.And finally, the duo – Vitaliy and Erick. It’s no secret that they love to make a lot of people laughthrough their vlogs, challenges, and storytimes on their shared social media accounts. However, thispair is also different in so many ways. Vitaliy is known for posting videos and pictures capturingvarious moments from his day-to-day, while Erick is popular for his comedic dubs and lip syncs.Vitaliy is half-Ukrainian and half-German while Erick has roots in Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, and Germany.n line with building global talents and brands that the world loves, Gushcloud is set to establish OBLas a family-friendly platform for Asian brands. Gushcloud also hopes for OBL to spin off into a fulloffline experience including a possible reality TV show, offline tour (e.g. meet & greet), and exclusivemerchandise.Gushcloud is all about celebrating inclusivity and we welcome all talents of various backgrounds. Forcollaboration opportunities with the OBL boys, please email obl@gushcloudtalent.com. And for thelatest updates on Our Boring Life, follow @oblboys on Instagram and TikTok and subscribe to OurBoring Life on YouTube.