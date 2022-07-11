Gushcloud International Launches “Our Boring Life” Content House in New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gushcloud International, a global technology-driven digital talent and media company headquartered
in Singapore, announced today the launch of “Our Boring Life,” a new New York-based content
house, as part of its efforts to create sustainable careers for content creators.
Our Boring Life (OBL) aims to be a powerful collective of multifaceted influencers. With a background
in music, acting, modeling, gaming, comedy, and sports, this pool of digital stars is headlined by its
founding creator Johnny Valentine (@johnnyvalentineee). The rest of the squad, aka OBL boys,
include Tyron Klynhans (@tyy.k), Vitaliy Klinshpon (@mypg13account), Erick Shtezel
(@calabungabby), and Nate Crosiar (@natecrosiar) who together with Johnny have collectively
amassed almost 10 million TikTok followers and over 173 million likes. They will be joined by other
creators including Italian TikTok star Gianluca Molin (@gianluca_molin) who has almost 1 million
followers and Will Green (@rintaroes) of Chinese descent from the UK, with over 300,000 followers on
TikTok.
With the backing of Gushcloud, the group will share a home in New York where they can brainstorm
ideas, collaborate on videos, and work on advancing their careers as well as host brand events and
activations. They will have daily uploads on the @oblboys TikTok and Instagram pages and will show
more of their lives inside the house on the official Our Boring Life YouTube channel.
“Gushcloud is committed to creating a sustainable future for our content creators and we’re proud to
partner with mainstays Johnny, Tyron, Vitaliy, Erick, and Nate and OBL featured guest talents, Will
and Gianluca. We share the same values with the OBL boys when it comes to investing in talents and
creators, and we’re excited to see them succeed and bring their careers to the next level. With that,
we want our creators to focus on what they do best — create content. Gushcloud will have their full
support with a team of agents, creatives, and producers,” said Joanne Liew, Chief Studios and
Content Officer of Gushcloud International.
While the OBL boys share a lot of common ground, particularly in their hustle and goal of dominating
the digital space, the boys are also very much diverse and unique in their background and areas of
interest.
Johnny, born to a Columbian mother and Greek dad, is a young influencer making his way across
several platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. He has released a few hit songs
including “More Than the Last Time,” “Incompatible,” and “Flex on Ya Ex,” and also aspires to
become an actor. Growing up, Johnny wanted to be a veterinarian, and though he hasn’t pursued
that dream yet, he still loves to help anyone and everyone as seen in his viral TikTok videos.
Tyron who hails from South Africa is famous on TikTok for his lip-sync and dance videos. More than
that, he is competitive by nature. He used to swim competitively, enjoys going to the gym, and
dabbles in a few video games for fun. But, in whatever he does, he’s always out to be the best and to
make his parents proud.
Nate from Illinois is OBL's resident gamer and the youngest of the OBL brood. He started on TikTok
as a lip-sync performer and, later on, ventured into streaming and competitive gaming. Similar to the
rest of the boys, Nate - who is also into fashion and fitness - is on a mission to prove to anyone that
he can be successful in carving his own path.
And finally, the duo – Vitaliy and Erick. It’s no secret that they love to make a lot of people laugh
through their vlogs, challenges, and storytimes on their shared social media accounts. However, this
pair is also different in so many ways. Vitaliy is known for posting videos and pictures capturing
various moments from his day-to-day, while Erick is popular for his comedic dubs and lip syncs.
Vitaliy is half-Ukrainian and half-German while Erick has roots in Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, and Germany.
n line with building global talents and brands that the world loves, Gushcloud is set to establish OBL
as a family-friendly platform for Asian brands. Gushcloud also hopes for OBL to spin off into a full
offline experience including a possible reality TV show, offline tour (e.g. meet & greet), and exclusive
merchandise.
Gushcloud is all about celebrating inclusivity and we welcome all talents of various backgrounds. For
collaboration opportunities with the OBL boys, please email obl@gushcloudtalent.com. And for the
latest updates on Our Boring Life, follow @oblboys on Instagram and TikTok and subscribe to Our
Boring Life on YouTube.
